Among Us: The origin of 'sus'

Since the resurgance of Among Us as a mainstream game, the memes haven't stopped coming, be it on Reddit or 9gag. Along with the popularity of the game, one specific term has found its way to become a part of our daily vocabulary -'sus'.

According to knowyourmeme.com,

"Sus is an abbreviation for "suspicious" often used by players of the game Among Us when referring to those that are suspected of being an impostor. The slang term originally predates its use in the game but is used in the same context."

"Around the same time that Among Us hit a second wave of popularity around August 2020, the term “sus” became a trending expression during in-game chats to call out players"

Where did "sus" originate from before Among Us?

Other than it's use in Among Us, the slang form of the word 'suspicious' has been used for many years in a variety of situations. The word "sus" was first termed on Urban Dictionary by a user named 'NeonKiwi' in July 2019.

The full definition of 'sus' on Urban Dictionary reads,

"A shorter version of the word "suspect". Usually used to define someone or something that looks suspicious or untrustworthy."

Unless you have been living under a rock for the past couple of months, you have most certainly come across a 'sus' meme, be it on Twitter, Reddit or Facebook.

Starting from the cheems to the judge memes, the "sus" category has seen it all in a very short span. The memes and the jokes going viral contributed massively to the game's growth, which was initially released in June 2018.

Advertisement

The game has become popular in 2020 that the developers at Innersloth who were initially working on a sequel to Among Us have now decided to scrap that project and focus on working to make Among Us an even better experience for everyone.

After its recent surge in popularity, and with more than 3.8 million concurrent players in September 2020, Among Us is a title which will be around for a while, and as for us - the players, it's time to practice venting without being branded a 'sus'.