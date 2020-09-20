Among Us PC Requirements: Can your system run it?

Among Us, in a year filled with massive hits such as The Last of Us Part II, Doom Eternal, Animal Crossing, and Ghost of Tsushima, has somehow managed to stand out.

The game's accessible nature makes it an extremely fun game to pick and start playing. There isn't much of a learning curve apart from the basic understanding of the objectives and roles of the players.

In a match of Among Us, Humans are pitted against Impostors as they try and complete their objectives. Players are on a spaceship, and the Humans must accomplish a certain set of tasks in order to win the match.

Imposters, on the other hand, try to eliminate the Humans while also trying not to draw attention to themselves. It is up to the Humans to deduce who the Imposters are and vote them out by calling in a meeting.

Among Us is available for download on the Google Play Store for Android devices, the App Store for iOS devices, and Steam for PC.

Among us on PC: System Requirements

source: Steam

OS: Windows 7 SP1+

Processor: SSE2 instruction set support

Memory: 1 GB RAM

DirectX: Version 10

Storage: 250 MB available space

The game does not demand much in terms of hardware from a PC, and given its somewhat rudimentary visuals and graphics, it shouldn't be a surprise. Among Us is one of the most accessible games out now on the PC, as it can run on practically any PC with decent enough specs.

Even on dated laptops with modest hardware at best, Among Us should run without much issue. While the game is most popular on mobile phones and the like, it is just as popular on the PC.

Among Us has been a colossal hit amongst steamers and is one of the most popular games on the internet currently.