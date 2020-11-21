Everything to know about Among Us' Polus map

Polus is the biggest map in Among Us, and it is based on an arctic base.

Being the third map in the game, Polus was introduced to the game on 12 November 2019. Among Us has burst out globally as one of the most fun games to play with friends. The presence of multiple maps in Among Us allows players to not only to choose from different surroundings, but also forces strategy changes.

With multiple new tasks and an unqiue security system, Polus is the first map in Among Us which does not have a Cafeteria. Polus is also the first map in the game to provide a custom eject animation with a specific reference to the Terminator 2 movie.

Let's take a look at everything that one needs to know about the Polus Map in Among Us.

Everything to know about Polus in Among Us

The first thing that anyone needs to know about the Polus map in Among Us is the room layout and the names of all the rooms present on the map.

The rooms present in Polus are,

Dropship

Electrical

Exterior

Office

O2

Admin

Boiler Room

Communications

Decontamination

Laboratory

MedBay

Security

Specimen Room

Storage

Weapons

Unlike Mira HQ, the vents in Polus are not interconnected. Impostors need to be well versed with the vents in Polus, as each vent has a specific inter-connected route. The four vent routes on Polus are,

Advertisement

One of the vent routes on Polus connects Eletrical, Security, and O2

The next vent connects the North-West corridor to the North-East corridor of the map

Another vent route connects Laboratory, Admin and the South Corridor together

The final vent on the map connects Storage, Communications, and the South Corridor for Impostors to move freely.

Image via Among Us Fandom

Apart from these, players also need to remember that much like The Skeld map, Polus also has security cameras which can be accessed from Admin. Impostors need to be extra careful about not getting caught on these cameras while committing a crime or during the act of venting.

Image via InnerSloth - Among Us

Advertisement

There are a total of 28 possible tasks waiting on Polus, and it is important for players to know about each of them, to either fake them as Impostor, or catch an Impostor trying to fake it. The list of possible tasks on Polus in Among Us are,

Opening Waterways and replacing the Water Jug in the Boiler Room

Reboot the wifi in the Communcations Room

Chart the Course of the space ship, and insert the keys in Dropship

Download/Upload Data and Fix Wiring in Electrical

Repair the Drill, Align the Telescope, and Record the Temperature in Laboratory

Complete Scan and Inspect Sample in MedBay

Download/Upload Data, Empty Garage, Monitor Tree, and Fill Canisters in O2

Swipe Card, Download/Upload Data, and Scan Boarding Pass in Office

Fix Weather Node and Record Temperature tasks are available Outside

Start Reactor, Download/Upload Data, Unlock Manifolds, and Store Artifacts in Specimen Room

Refill Fuel in Storage

Clear Asteroids and Download/Upload Data in Weapons

Be it as a Crewmate or an Impostor, this information about the map will help everyone have a better time on Polus.