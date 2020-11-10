How to play the 'Cops and Robbers' game mode with friends in Among US?

Among Us isn't restricted to the impostor vs crewmate setting anymore. The community has come up with new ways to play the game.

The social deduction game which took the world by storm in the middle of the pandemic is more than what meets the eye. The community is continuously coming up with new ways to enjoy the game. Earlier the community came up with a way to play hide and seek in the game, and now it's all about cops and robbers.

How to play Cops and Robbers in Among Us?

Image Credits: InnerSloth Studios

In Among Us, there is one impostor in the game who is actually the cop. The rest of the players, i.e., the crewmates are the robbers. The map wherever the game is being played is a prison, and the robbers need to escape from the cop.

In order to break out from the prison, the crewmates need to complete the tasks. The impostor hides in a vent and does a short countdown. At the beginning of the countdown, the crewmates begin running. But, they cannot perform any tasks at the beginning. The crewmates can only begin doing tasks once the countdown is completed.

If the crewmates are found by the impostor, they're taken back to security, where they need to stay until another crewmate finds them and helps them move out of security.

The only way that the crewmates can be safe is by reaching a safe zone. There are two such safe zones on the map in Among Us. Every two minutes, the cop has the ability to execute a prisoner, thus preventing their escape.

This community-designed game mode in Among Us looks pretty interesting to begin with because it includes a new way to play an already interesting game.

In the video, streamers Sigils, SSundee, BiffleWiffle, Henwy, Nicovald, and Ambrew play Cops and Robbers in Among Us. Feel free to try this fun little game mode with your friends. Don't miss out on it!