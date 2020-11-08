How to play hide and seek in Among Us: Rules, format, and other details 

Among Us is one of the trending games worldwide as of November 2020, and it's the simplistic approach of the game that owes all the credit. There have been over millions of players in Among Us since the tail end of summer in 2020. As the game includes only one theme or one mode of play, many people have been feeling bored with the same murder mystery party style.

Some of the popular YouTubers like Cartoonz, Ssundee, and The Rawknee Games eventually came up with a new mode in the game called the Hide and Seek mode. No, there isn't any update or any new mode added to Among Us. It is basically a new set of rules added by the players in-game by tweaking some of the original rules, making the gameplay much more interesting and fun to play.

There are a few sets of rules which define the Hide and Seek format. In this article, we list down these few rules and details, which will add a new thrill to the Among Us experience.

Among Us: Hide and Seek mode rules and format

Note: The Hide and Seek mode in Among Us is only to be played with friends and not random players. Since this mode is nothing but just a couple of rules, players should only play with those users who'll be able to follow them properly.

Here are the set of rules that the players should follow to play the Hide and Seek mode in Among Us:

Crewmates shall know and be well aware of who the impostor is in the game.

Before the game starts, the impostor shall stand still and give a countdown of 20 seconds in the starting point of the lobby, and crewmates are supposed to utilize those few seconds for a head start to complete their tasks as fast as they can.

Crewmates cannot fix lights sabotaged by the impostor.

Impostors are not allowed to sabotage the map other than switching off the lights.

Dead bodies in the game can't be reported.

No Emergency Meetings can be called in-game.

Crewmates need to finish all their tasks to win the game before the impostor kills the entire crew.

The Game Format to follow in the Hide and Seek mode

Now, after the rules, there are certain necessary tweaks to make in the in-game settings of Among Us. Let us have a look at them:

In-game settings format

Player Speed - 1.5x

Crewmate Vision - 5x

Impostor Vision - 0.25x

Kill Cooldown - 20 seconds

Kill Distance - Short

Visual Tasks - Off

Common tasks - 2

Long tasks - 2

Short tasks - 3

The rules and format make Among Us much more interesting to play. The impostor shall declare him/herself at the very beginning of the game and give a countdown, just like the good old Hide and Seek game. Now, as the impostor finishes the countdown, he/she shall start hunting the crewmates to kill them before they finish all their tasks.

It is a whole new approach to the game, which raises the adrenaline rush of the players, and hopefully, this mode will officially be added to Among Us in the near future.