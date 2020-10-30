5 best hiding spots in Among Us

Among Us has been making waves worldwide and is ranked #2 in the top free games section in the Google Play Store bagging over 100 million downloads. The simplistic approach of this title is what makes it so attractive and unique to the players.

Among Us includes Impostors and Crewmates, and revolves around the themes of deceit, lying, and sneakiness, either to kill or vote out the murderer and win the game.

People have also been looking all over the internet for different ways and methods to find hiding places in Among Us to keep an eye on suspects or kill unaware Crewmates.

In this article, we provide the best hiding spots in Among Us that can be extremely useful for both Crewmates and Impostors.

Five most useful locations to take cover in Among Us

Note: These five sites include all the maps currently available in Among Us, namely The Skeld, MIRA HQ and Polus. Also, players have to make sure not to wear hats, and have a minimalistic character name as it will help them hide properly.

1) Communication Room (The Skeld)

Communications Room

The Skeld does not have much in way hiding spaces, but there is a spot in the Communications Room, where as soon as a player enters, he/she can hide behind the large chair present before the two giant monitors.

Players have to adjust their joystick movement and align the character behind the chair such that they overlap each other.

2) Reactor Room (The Skeld)

Reactor Room

The Reactor Room in The Skeld also has an option to hide. Users can place the character such that it overlaps with the large reactor machine in the room. It would be better if the character's color is white, as it will help it camouflage with the reactor.

3) Balcony (Mira HQ)

Balcony

A player can hide in the Balcony of the Mira HQ map very conveniently. As soon as he/she enters the Balcony, he/she needs to go to the extreme left, where there will be a huge satellite present.

They can go near this satellite and slide inside it with the joystick's help, and the satellite will completely engulf the character, hiding him/her entirely behind it.

4) Storage (Mira HQ)

Storage

Another hiding spot in Mira HQ is the Storage area. Players just need to place themselves behind the bookshelf in this location, and the 2D attribute of Among Us will never let any other player suspect if anyone standing behind that shelf.

5) Satellite Tower (Polus)

Satellite Tower

There is a sleek but viable hiding spot in Polus. As soon as the gamer enters the map, he/she needs to come to the Storage area, and on the left-hand side, there will be a satellite tower.

They can place and align their character with the joystick vertically to the tower, and the character will completely disappear against the satellite.