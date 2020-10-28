Among Us: 5 best tips to win as an Impostor

Among Us is one of the most trending titles as of October and is a game of simple rules. A maximum of eight players take the role of Crewmates and board a ship or space station, trying to find out who are murderous Impostors (one to three in number).

As the Crewmates move around the map in Among Us to complete tasks, Impostors try to sabotage and kill them off anonymously. If the latter successfully kills off all the Crewmates without being noticed, then he/she wins the game.

Being an Impostor in Among Us requires a lot of deceiving skills, a know-how of the in-game mechanics, and knowledge of the map locations. In this article, we discuss some of the sneakiest tips and tricks to come out on top when playing as an Impostor.

Among Us: Five best tricks to win as an Impostor

1) Pretend to do tasks

A gamer can easily get away with murder and confuse the Crewmates if he/she pretends to do tasks throughout the game. It increases the possibility of having an alibi, and hence, when a discussion or emergency meeting is on, this alibi can be used by the Impostor's to prove his/her innocence.

2) Kill in between a crowd

When several players are near each other, it makes sense to take advantage and kill. When a mob of Crewmates stands at one place, they get aligned one behind the other such that those at the back seem hidden.

If the impostor kills a Crewmate at that time, it is nearly impossible to find out who chopped off the body, as there would be so many Crewmates standing almost superimposed on each other. This will create scepticism while voting for a player to be ejected.

3) Watch for the cameras

Impostors should not overlook the presence of the cameras in The Skeld and Polus maps in Among Us. Players can notice several cameras hanging on the walls of both of these maps, but the Impostors should be very concerned not to stab someone in front of these devices.

If a blinking red light appears on these cameras, gamers should be alarmed as there might be someone watching over him/her.

4) Vent-kill getaway

Vents are one of the most beneficial in-game features in Among Us, and every Impostor should know how to use them. Players can use vents after a quick kill, for an easy getaway, but he/she has to make sure that nobody sees him/her venting.

After going down a vent, tapping on the arrows to choose the preferred room to vent out and hide helps keep the Impostor's game alive.

5) Use the sabotage feature wisely

It is always recommended to sabotage as an Impostor in Among us, whenever possible, but gamers have to be wise in utilizing this feature properly. After a kill, they can tap on the sabotage map and sabotage the location which is at the opposite extreme of the killing spot.

The idea is to divert the attention from the dead body and delay the time taken to find it, so that in the meanwhile, the Impostor can mix with the crew and create alibis to blow off suspicions.