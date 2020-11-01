Among Us: The types of players usually found in games

Among us is a social deduction game that was made popular by streamers during the pandemic. Developed by a skeleton crew back in 2018, this game all of a sudden, went viral, so much so that it overtook Fortnite as the most streamed game during the pandemic.

There are several kinds of players that are found in lobbies these days. Let's take a look at a few of those stereotypical players that we usually come across during our games in Among Us.

Types of players in Among Us

The Coward

They hate the electrical room, the darkness, and anything sus. They like to stay in large groups and hate The Follower. The Coward gets killed last because they're too scared to venture out alone.

The Vacationing Impostor

They are somewhat like The Coward but then again an impostor. These players loiter around aimlessly and fail to kill anyone. They try to complete the fake tasks but aren't able to. The Vacationing Impostor tends to survive till the end without killing anyone, and forgets to sabotage the ship as well.

The Meeting Caller

They are one of the most annoying players in the game. These players tend to call for meetings unnecessarily. They go AFK very often and blame random people for no reason whatsoever. The Meeting Caller are probably the ones to die first or get voted out first.

Image Credits: InnerSloth Studios

The Unlucky

These poor players get murdered right after checking out an impostor vent in Among Us. They are probably the second or the third to die in the game. Not even a four-leaf clover can change their luck because they keep dying the same way each time.

The Sceptic

These players hate The Shy Person, The Investigator, and The Follower. They blame everyone and find everyone 'sus'. The Sceptic calls for meetings regularly but don't vote because they doubt everyone.

The Follower

They are an extroverted version of the coward. These players hate The Sceptic. They follow random people for protection but then end up following the impostor a bit too much in Among Us. The Follower is most likely to be killed at ease.

Image Credits: InnerSloth Studios

The Amateur

These players don't know what to do in Among Us. They might probably be playing the game for the first time. The Amateur kills in front of everyone or in a room full of people. They also get voted out easily or forget to vote totally.

The Useless Interrogator

These players keep spamming the Among Us chat unnecessarily with the question 'who?' knowing that it won't be answered. They are very annoying, and usually get booted soon into the game.

The Investigator

They find everyone fishy. These players don't vote without a solid reason. The Investigator usually gets voted before making any proper contribution to the game.

The Aggressor

These are very aggressive players. They always want to be the impostor. They hate The Sceptic and the Meeting Caller. The Aggressor gets angry easily and kills very swiftly, and usually plays solo.

Image Credits: InnerSloth Studios

The Victim

These poor players are the one to get killed first and probably in the most harsh ways in which one can get killed in Among Us. The Victim hates the Aggressor and usually skips the lobby right after they get killed.

The Believer

They believe in everyone, even the impostor. These players usually get swayed into voting against whoever gets blamed first. They don't live for too long in the game. The Believer gets really upset after getting killed by the impostor after trusting them.

The Ban Master

These players end up banning everyone who wants to have fun. They tend to play with friends alone. The Ban Master swings the ban hammer on everyone who votes against them. They dislike everyone except their friends.

The Task Master

They always rush out solo to complete tasks on their own. These players don't wait for anyone and hate sticking out in groups in Among Us. They are usually the lone wolf. The Task Master tends to be the last man standing on some occasions. On other occasions, they get blamed for either being the impostor or gets killed by the impostor.

Image Credits: InnerSloth Studios

The Serial Dipper

These players keep disconnecting very frequently from the game. They usually do it due to a bad network connection. They are overenthusiastic people when they re-join any game. The Serial Dipper is usually clueless about what's going on because they keep disconnecting so frequently.

The Annoying Guy

They call for meetings unnecessarily. These players blame others without reason and always vote people randomly. They are very close friends with the Meeting Caller and the Useless Interrogator. The Annoying Guy tends to ask useless questions as well.

The Smooth Talker

These players are probably the calmest players in the lobby. You can't figure out if they're the impostor or just a regular crewmate. They have the ability to talk themselves out of any situation. The Smooth Talker can easily sway the opinion of the lobby in Among Us.

That's it, folks! These are usually the types of players we encounter in any given game of Among Us. What kind of players have you encountered to date?