Amora, also known as Enchantress, is a powerful sorceress from Asgard in the popular fighting video game Marvel Contest of Champions. She is known for her ability to manipulate magic and seduce others to do her bidding. In the game, she is equipped with a variety of abilities that reflect her mystical powers, making her a formidable opponent. In this article, we’ll cover Amora’s abilities, stats, pre-bundles, and more.

Amora's abilities, stats, spells, pre-bundle, etc

Stats

Base stats

Health Attack PI (Max Signature) 4-Star 16420 1024 4645 5-Star 32922 2053 10710 6-Star (Rank 5, Level 65) 56176 3503 18270 7-Star (Rank 3, Level 45) 84348 5260 27370

Trending

Champion attributes

Survivability: 2.5

2.5 Damage: 3

3 Ease of Use: 2

2 Utility: 4

4 Defender Strength: 5

Abilities

1) Art of Seduction - Always Active

Amora in Marvel Contest of Champions (Image via Kabam)

Light and Medium attacks deal Energy Damage and steal up to 1% of the opponent's Max Power (except against Special Attack 3).

She is immune to power lock, and her ability and combat power rates can’t drop below 50%.

Gains power equal to lost power from the opponent's effects over 7 seconds.

Charging a heavy attack after any basic attack inflicts a 0.75-second stun. The heavy attack grants no power.

The first two hits of her Heavy Attack prevent the use of Special Attack 3 and Special Attack 2, respectively, until the Heavy Attack finishes.

Her Special Attack 1 casts spells, inflicting or granting temporary effects. Spells are indefinite and not affected by ability accuracy.

When struck by a special attack while 9 or more spells are active, she loses concentration and all spells are removed, each dealing 1050.9 direct damage to the opponent.

Repeated use of Special Attack 1 is crucial for power generation and control, allowing her to convert power into spells.

2) Abjurative Casting - As a Defender

20% of incoming damage is prevented per active spell. The remaining damage is reflected if spells are still active when a special attack occurs.

Debilitate effects count as negative spells.

Starts each fight and uses Special Attack 1 with 3 random spells, consuming 60% of the power.

Until she uses Special Attack 1 twice, she cannot use Special Attack 2 and is more likely to use Special Attacks. This resets after using Special Attack 2.

Her ability and combat power rates are reduced by 20%.

3) Special Attack 1 - Spellcraft

After the first hit, time slows down. Swiping up, down, left, or right in a combination corresponding to a spell casts that spell.

Tapping the block twice or inputting a non-spell combination exits slowed time and casts a random Evocation spell.

4) Special Attack 2 - Meteor Swarm

Gains attack rating for each active spell up to 12, with different effects based on the highest number of active spells.

Evocation spells: +562.5 critical rating per active spell, doubled if the spell is evocation.

Transmutation spells: Lifesteal 0.15% of damage dealt per active spell, doubled if the spell is Transmutation.

Enchantment spells: Reactivates each active spell’s effect, doubling the potency if the spell is Enchantment.

5) Special Attack 3 - You Shall Love Me

Inflicts a 25% Charm Debuff for 50 seconds and steals up to 1 bar of power. The charm is applied before the power steal, resulting in a total of 1.25 bars stolen.

6) Signature Ability - Take Your Heart

New Enchantment Spell: Charm Champion (↑ , ↓ , ↑) extends effects by +10 seconds.

Whenever a buff fails to activate or the opponent is immune to a damaging effect, Enchantress instantly steals 4% of their max power. This is reduced by 75% as an attacker.

Spells

Amora casting spells (Image via Kabam)

Fireball : Deals an Incinerate Debuff and a stronger instant Incinerate.

: Deals an Incinerate Debuff and a stronger instant Incinerate. Blizzard : Inflicts a Coldsnap Debuff and a Frostbite Passive.

: Inflicts a Coldsnap Debuff and a Frostbite Passive. Chain Lightning : Inflicts a shock debuff that has a 55% chance to reapply when it ends.

: Inflicts a shock debuff that has a 55% chance to reapply when it ends. Levitate : Evades attacks that would knock her down, removes stuns, recovers from special attacks, and regenerates some damage from blocked hits.

: Evades attacks that would knock her down, removes stuns, recovers from special attacks, and regenerates some damage from blocked hits. Haste : Becomes unstoppable while dashing and immune to reverse controls.

: Becomes unstoppable while dashing and immune to reverse controls. Etherealness : Grants a chance for attacks to miss and regenerates energy damage taken.

: Grants a chance for attacks to miss and regenerates energy damage taken. Dispel : Nullifies 1 buff from the opponent every 4 seconds within striking distance.

: Nullifies 1 buff from the opponent every 4 seconds within striking distance. Antipathy : Inflicts a Neutralize Passive.

: Inflicts a Neutralize Passive. Wilt : Inflicts an Atrophy Passive.

: Inflicts an Atrophy Passive. Charm Champion : Inflicts a Charm Debuff that increases the potency of power steal, drain, and burn effects and decreases power gain and energize effects.

: Inflicts a Charm Debuff that increases the potency of power steal, drain, and burn effects and decreases power gain and energize effects. Flesh to Stone : Inflicts a Petrify Passive, ineffective against Robots.

: Inflicts a Petrify Passive, ineffective against Robots. Shield : Grants a bulk buff.

: Grants a bulk buff. Poison Spray : Inflicts three poison passives.

: Inflicts three poison passives. Reduce Reflexes: Inflicts a Decelerate Debuff.

Enchantress’ Mechanics

On Attack:

Special Attack 1: Players can use this to cast one of over 10 unique spells. Her Special Attack 2 gains additional effects based on the spells previously cast.

Players can use this to cast one of over 10 unique spells. Her Special Attack 2 gains additional effects based on the spells previously cast. Special Attack 2: Gains bonus effects based on the number of spells cast and their types, increasing her power significantly.

On Defense:

Enchantress uses spells that must be removed to avoid damage reflection. If not removed, she reflects damage at the attacker.

Strengths and Weaknesses

Strengths:

Buff Control: Can Nullify, Neutralize, or Atrophy Buffs, providing great flexibility.

Can Nullify, Neutralize, or Atrophy Buffs, providing great flexibility. Power Advantage: Gains power quickly and efficiently, making her a tough opponent in long fights.

Gains power quickly and efficiently, making her a tough opponent in long fights. Long Fights: With all spells cast, her Special Attack 2 can reapply effects for incredible control, critical rating, and lifesteal.

Weaknesses:

Spell Concentration: Certain hits can cause her to lose spells, reducing her effectiveness.

Certain hits can cause her to lose spells, reducing her effectiveness. High Power Usage: Requires more power to maintain her utility and damage compared to other champions.

Requires more power to maintain her utility and damage compared to other champions. Debilitate: Damage reflection from her Abjurative Casting ability can be reduced with Debilitate effects.

Pre-bundle

Journey Into Mystery Bundle (CA$129.99)

Expand Tweet

12x Scehming Heart Crystals

1.000x 7-Star Hero Crystals Shards

1x 6-Star Enchantress

6x Greater Champion Boosts

Aroma in the Marvel Contest of Champions is a Mystic Champion with strong abilities. Her power comes from a mix of spells that she can cast, each providing different effects based on the situation. Mastering her spells and understanding her strengths and weaknesses will make her a great addition to any roster.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!