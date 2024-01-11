MCOC tier list for January 2024: All Marvel Contest of Champions characters ranked

Marvel Contest of Champions brings marvelous champions from the Marvel universe to life, and this MCOC tier list tries to rank them to help you pick the right one. Developer Kabam has steadily introduced new champions in the current meta, making it hard for players to get used to the last ones and track each character's performance.

Thus, MCOC tier lists become crucial for the MMORPG community. This article tries to rank all the characters based on their recent performance to help increase your chances of winning.

Note: The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer.

MCOC tier list for January 2024: Here are the best Marvel Contest of Champions heroes for the team

Kabam’s Marvel universe-inspired MMORPG title saw the inclusion of Kushala and Chee’lith in the final months of 2023. Further, White Tiger and more champions have joined the roster of Marvel Contest of Champions since then. Here is a complete ranking of all these characters.

MCOC tier list: Best Mystic champions

Doctor Doom is a quality champion in Marvel Contest of Champions (Image via Kabam)

The Mystic champions arrive in the title as precise killing machines. With their amazing powers in the right hands, they can easily destroy characters. The Mystics' powers are greatly effective against the Cosmic champions.

S tier: Doctor Doom, Diablo, Magik

A tier: Longshot, Kushala, Sorcerer Supreme, Symbiote Supreme, Rintrah, Tigra, Scarlet Witch

B tier: Claire Voyant (Recoil), Doctor Voodoo, Guillotine, Mojo, Sasquatch, The Hood

C tier: Morningstar, Doctor Strange, Ebony Maw, Ghost Rider, Man-Thing, Mephisto, Purgatory

Morningstar, Doctor Strange, Ebony Maw, Ghost Rider, Man-Thing, Mephisto, Purgatory D tier: America Chavez, Jane Foster Thor, Mangog, Unstoppable Colossus, Dormammu, Loki, Iron Fist, Mangog, Mordo

MCOC tier list: Best Mutant characters

Sunspot's performance has been amazing in this Marvel Contest of Champions meta (Image via Kabam)

The students of Professor X are well-trained and talented individuals with some uniquely weird powers in the Marvel Contest of Champions. However, even with their powers and regeneration abilities, they often find it hard to resist the power-draining abilities of the Tech class' characters.

S tier: Apocalypse, Magneto Red, High Sig Omega Red, Sunspot, Archangel, Colossus

A tier: Domino, Kitty Pryde, Apocalypse, White Magneto, Havoc, Magneto, Professor X, Stryfe, Namor

B tier: Emma Frost, Bishop, Iceman, Gambit, Toad, Golden Deadpool, Storm (Prof X), Rogue, Sabretooth, Wolverine, Weapon X

C tier: Captain Britain, Mr Sinister, Wolverine (X-23), Storm, Nightcrawler, Psylocke, Old Man Logan, Jubilee, Platinumpool, X-23,

Captain Britain, Mr Sinister, Wolverine (X-23), Storm, Nightcrawler, Psylocke, Old Man Logan, Jubilee, Platinumpool, X-23, D tier: Sauron, Beast, Deadpool X-Force, Sunspot, Cyclops (Blue Team), Cyclops (New Xavier School)

MCOC tier list: Science characters

Scorpion provides players with a reliable option in their team (Image via Kabam)

These champions of Marvel Contest of Champions have either trained themselves with the help of Science or have gotten their powers from some science-related accidents.

S tier: Void, Captain America (IW), Quake, Human Torch, Mr Negative, Spider-Ham, Quicksilver, Scorpion

A tier: Abomnation, Immortal Hulk, Spider-man 2099, She-Hulk, Spider-Gwen

B tier: Anti Venom, Invisible Woman, Joe Fixit, Ragnarok Hulk, Luke Cage, Wasp, Red Guardian, Thing, Red Hulk, Photon, Mr Fantastic, Red Guardian

C tier: Yellowjacket, Miles Morales, M.O.D.O.K., The Overseer, Sentry, Ant-man, Gladiator Hulk

Yellowjacket, Miles Morales, M.O.D.O.K., The Overseer, Sentry, Ant-man, Gladiator Hulk D tier: Captain America (WW2), Hulk, Electro, Mr Negative, Scorpion, Classic Captain America, Ant-Man, Classic Spider-man

MCOC tier list: Best Tech characters

Warlock is a reliable pull from the Tech Class (Image via Kabam)

The Tech characters of the Marvel Contest of Champions are some of the toughest (durable) in the title. They can easily counter the regenerative powers of the mutants and drain their powers easily to win duels.

S tier: Guillotine 2099, Warlock, Sam Wilson, Ghost

A tier: Stark Suit Spider-man, Hulkbuster, Guardian, Omega Sentinel, Mysterio, Nebula, Nimrod, Prime Ultron, Hulkbuster, Penni Parker

B tier: Doc Octopus, Mysterio, Civil Warrior, Silver Centurion, Darkhawk, Star-Lord, Punisher 2099, Vision, War Machine

C tier: Howard the Duck, Infinity War Iron Man, Psycho Man, Kang, Vulture, Rocket Raccoon, Yondu War Machine, Lab Ultron

Howard the Duck, Infinity War Iron Man, Psycho Man, Kang, Vulture, Rocket Raccoon, Yondu War Machine, Lab Ultron D tier: Green Goblin, Classic, Red Skull, Iron Man, Iron Patriot

MCOC tier list: Best Skill characters

Shang-Chi is a popular skill class champion in Marvel Contest of Champions (Image via Kabam)

These characters are the only ones who give a hard time to the Science class. The trained fighters here use Bleed damage to destroy the champions of different classes.

S tier: Aegon, Black Widow, Nick Fury, Shang-Chi

A tier: Falcon, Mole Man, Spider-man (Stealth Suit), Elsa Bloodstone, Gwenpool, Hit Monkey, Kingpin, Valkyrie, Chee'ilth, Black Cat

B tier: Classic Black Panther, Deadly Origin Black Widow, Jabari Panther, Crossbones, Thor Ragnarok, Kraven, Blade, Misty Knight, Karnak

C tier: Civil War Black Panther, OG Black Widow, Taskmaster, Daredevil, Ronin, Squirrel Girl, Agent Venom, Massacre, Night Thrasher, Killmonger, Korg, Hawkeye, Winter Soldier

Civil War Black Panther, OG Black Widow, Taskmaster, Daredevil, Ronin, Squirrel Girl, Agent Venom, Massacre, Night Thrasher, Killmonger, Korg, Hawkeye, Winter Soldier D tier: Moon Knight, Elektra, Classic Daredevil, Punisher

MCOC tier list: Best Cosmic characters

Corvus Glaive is an amazing Cosmic champion in Marvel Contest of Champions (Image via Kabam)

The Cosmic characters arrive from realms other than our known ones, and are often considered the most well-versed fighters in the title. However, even with all their powers, they are often vulnerable to the Mystic class.

S tier: Corvus Glaive, Hercules, Hyperion, Cosmic Ghost Rider, Galan, Hulkling

A tier: Venom the Duck, Proxima Midknight, Venom, Hela, Knull, Medusa, Cull Obsidian, Captain Marvel, Venom, Hercules, Black Bolt, Hulkling, Nova,

B tier: King Groot, Carnage, Ikaris, Odin, Thor, Sersi, Terrax, Vision (Aarkus), Venompool, Terrax, Gamora, Hela, Silver Surfer, Gorr the God Butcher, Heimdall, Angela

C tier: Groot, Air Walker, The Champion, Kamala Khan (Ms Marvel), Phoenix, Drax, Thanos, Superior Iron Man, Red Goblin, Symbiote Spider-man, Annihilus

Groot, Air Walker, The Champion, Kamala Khan (Ms Marvel), Phoenix, Drax, Thanos, Superior Iron Man, Red Goblin, Symbiote Spider-man, Annihilus D tier: Maestro, Superior Iron Man, Thanos, Vox, Drax, Groot, Proxima

This MCOC tier list has consciously kept the latest additions out since the community has yet to get used to their powers and mechanics. We will update the list accordingly once we know more about their usage in the current Marvel Contest of Champions meta.