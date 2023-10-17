Marvel Contest of Champions: New champions of MCOC, abilities, and more

Marvel Contest of Champions (MCOC) fans are excited about the latest addition of champions to the roster. Mobile game developer and publisher, Kabam, brought a special panel to the New York Comic Con 2023 to announce the inclusion of Chee’ilth, a First Nation Hero, on the roster. The game also announced the introduction of Cerastes Iron Man to the roster in a post on their official X.com (formerly Twitter) on October 17, 2023.

The MCOC panel at Comic-Con also talked about the upcoming addition of Act 8, which will shed some light on the darker side of several heroes. This article brings you all the latest Marvel Contest of Champions universe updates.

MCOC upcoming champions 2023

Kabam has added two new champions to the roster of the MCOC. The first looks of Cerastes Iron Man and Chee’ilth, the First Nation Hero, have greatly pleased the fans.

From the information currently available, Chee’ilth got her powers from Brother Grizzly and Sister Eagle, who are spirits tied to her Native American roots. They endowed their fighting strength and healing skills upon her, respectively. Chee’ilth will be on the roster in November 2023 after the company creates an original comic illustrating her origins and releases it.

While the gamers await the arrival of this latest champion, the Marvel Contest of Champions brings a new hero called Cerates. The Corrupted Armor of this Iron Man variant will protect him from threats.

Once he repairs his armor completely, he will activate severe threats to the enemy by kicking his suit into Overcharge. Strengthen your team with this latest champion in Act 8.3, coming live in the game on October 18, 2023.

Marvel Contest of Champions’ Act 8 will bring darker versions of champions

Act 8 is currently underway in Marvel Contest of Champions (Image via Kabam)

As per information shared by the panelists at New York Comic Con 2023, Act 8 will bring custom villains unique to MCOC. You will be able to face Scytalis, the dark version of Natasha Romanov, Cerates, the dark version of Tony Stark, and a new champion called Bahamet, the dark version of Bruce Banner.

The Marvel Contest of Champions has plenty of heroes on the roster. As Kabam keeps adjusting its powers with every patch update, choosing the best performers in the current meta is hard.