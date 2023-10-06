MCOC tier list October 2023: All Marvel Contest of Champions heroes ranked

The MCOC tier list aims to assist you in keeping track of all the Marvel Contest of Champions’ best performers in the current meta. The action role-playing game (RPG) by Kabam gathers the best characters from the Marvel Comics. The title keeps adjusting the power of these characters with every update to keep things exciting for the player. However, this makes keeping track of the best-performing characters harder for gamers.

Released on December 14, 2023, the action RPG title has already formed a huge roster of Marvel characters. This article ranks all of them in their specific classes based on their performance.

Best Marvel Contest of Champions characters based on MCOC tier list

MCOC tier list: Best Mystic characters

Hood is one of the best champion in the game (Image via Kabam)

The Mystic characters of the Marvel Contest of Champions have the lowest number of playable characters on the roster. However, some of these characters are the deadliest champions in the game.

These can help you hold an advantageous position against the Cosmic class champions. However, they are pretty helpless in front of the Science class. Check out the best-performing Mystic Champions in the title here.

S tier: Diablo, Magik, Doctor Doom, Longshot, Claire Voyant (Recoil), Tigra

A tier: Rintrah, Hood, Dragonman, Voodoo, Sorcerer Supreme, Symbiote Supreme

B tier: Guillotine, Mojo, The Hood, Sasquatch, Doctor Strange, Mephisto, Morningstar

C tier: Ebony Maw, Purgatory, Iron Fist, Man-Thing, Wong, Ghost Rider, Loki, Mordo, American Chavage, Dorm, Juggernaut

D tier: Thor (Jane Foster), Unstoppable Colossus, Mangog

MCOC tier list: Best Mutant characters

Archangle is one of the best Mutant class champion (Image via Kabam)

The Mutant characters are mostly the brainchild of Professor X in the Marvel Comics and are among the most feared opponents in the game. These characters possess the X-gene that has surfaced at some point in their lives to give birth to the genetic mutations.

The Mutant class of characters has a common regenerative ability. However, with all their powers, they are quite helpless against the Tech class characters.

S tier: Prof X, Kitty Pryde, Archangle, Sun Spot, Apocalypse, Magneto Red, Omega Red (High Sig), Stryfe

A tier: Bishop, Domino, Colossus, Namor, Havoc, Emma Frost

B tier: Captain Britain, Storm X, Wolverine, Iceman, Gambit, Storm, Deadpool, Old Man Logan, Sabretooth

C tier: Red Deadpool, Weapon X, Toad, Rogue, Cable, Mr Sinister, Sauron, Psylock, Beast

D tier: Goldpool, Cyclops (Blue Team), Cyclops (New Xavier School)

MCOC tier list: Best Science characters

Spider-Ham can finish off enemies in seconds in Marvel Contest of Champions (Image via Kabam)

The Science characters are also the byproducts of some genetic altercations and are very powerful against the Mystic class of characters. Marvel characters like Hulk, Silk, and Anti-Venom are part of this list of characters.

These champions, despite all their powers, often fall short against the Skill class champions. Here are the best Science class champions of the Marvel Contest of Champions, ranked.

S tier: Immortal Hulk, Spider-Ham, Mister Negative, Mister Fantastic, Human Torch

A tier: Silk, Captain America Civil War, Mile Morales, Scorpion. Red Hulk, Quake

B tier: Abomination, Anti-Venom, Quicksilver, Spidey 2099, Invisible Woman, Spider-Gwen, Wasp, Hulk Ragnarok, Spider-Man

C tier: Red Guardian, Overseer, Captain America (WW2),Thing, Joe Fixit, Sentry, MODOK, Void, Luke Cage

D tier: Yellowjacket, Hulk, Scorpion, Elektra, Rhino

MCOC tier list: Best Tech characters

Try Omega Sentinel from MCOC tier list for better results (Image via Kabam)

The Power Drain and Armor of the Tech characters make them an indomitable force while fighting against mutants. Most of these Tech champions are Androids, which are incredibly durable. Heroes like Star-Lord from the Guardian of the Galaxy movie are part of the roster.

These champions, however, are vulnerable against the Cosmic characters of Marvel Contest of Champions.

S tier: Nimrod, Ghost, Omega Sentinel, Prime Ultron, Guillotine 2099, Sam Wilson’s Captain America

A tier: Stark Enhanced Spider-Man, Guardian, Hulkbuster, Mysterio, Nebula

B tier: Doctor Octopus, Civil Warrior, Silver Centurion, Darkhawk, Punisher 2099, Vision, War Machine, Star-Lord

C tier: Howard the Duck, Kang, Infinity War Iron Man, Vulture, Yondu, Green Goblin

D tier: Rocket Racoon, Red Skull, Vulture, Psycho-Man, Classic Ultron, Red Skull, Iron Man, Iron Patriot

MCOC tier list: Best Skill characters

Black Widow in Marvel Contest of Champions is among the most skilled fighters (Image via Kabam)

The Skill class characters in Marvel Contest of Champions are the most vicious fighters in the game. These trained fighters, with their “Bleed” damage, can end fights in a few moments. They are one of the most effective champions against the Science class.

Below are all the Skill class characters ranked based on their performance in the current meta.

S tier: Shang-Chi, Black Widow, Aegon, Valkyrie, Nick Fury

A tier: Falcon, Mole Man, Classic Black Panther, Black Cat, Thor Ragnarok, Elsa Bloodstone

B tier: Black Widow Deadly Origin, Crossbones, Blade, Gwenpool, Jabari Panther, Stealth Suit Spider-Man

C tier: Hit Monkey, Night Thrasher, Moon Knight, Korg, Killmonger, Hawkeye, OG Black Widow, Black Panther (Civil War), Masacre

D tier: Ronin, Daredevil, Squirrel Girl, Winter Soldier, Taskmaster, Kingpin, Agent Venom, Classic Daredevil, Punisher

MCOC tier list: Best Cosmic characters

Hercules is among the best champions in this MCOC tier list (Image via kabam)

The Cosmic characters are probably the best members of any Marvel Contest of Champions team. These arrive from space or other realms and bring a huge tactical advantage for you.

However, despite their ability to dismantle the enemy champions, these heroes are vulnerable against the Mystic champions in Marvel Contest of Champions.

S tier: Cosmic Ghost Rider, Corvus Glaive, Venom,Knull, Hercules, Hyperion

A tier: Captain Marvel, Hela, Cull Obsidian, Proxima Midnight, Medusa

B tier: Carnage, Gamora, Ikaris, Aarkus Vision, Venom the Duck, Annihilus, Ms Marvel

C tier: Jubilee, Nova, Ronan, Venompool, Odin, The Red Goblin, Thor, King Groot

D tier: Black Bolt, Air Walker, Groot, Drax, Phoeniz, The Champion, Superior Iron Man, Kamala Khan's MsMarvel, Thanos

These are all the champions ranked based on their performance in the current meta.