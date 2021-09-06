Amouranth unfazed by trolls calling her names because no one's called her "broke" yet

Kaitlyn "Amouranth" Michelle Siragusa is one of the most popular yet controversial streamers on Twitch. Her hot-tub streams and current ASMR streams have almost always sparked debates about the morality of her work. While she does have several followers who support the work she does and believe there's nothing wrong with it, a huge section of people do not agree.

The more popular belief is that producing overly sexual content does not require any hard work and what Amouranth does is not appropriate content for a platform that is mostly viewed by teenagers. Naturally, Amouranth has her fair share of trolls on the internet. These people do not shy away from calling her various derogatory names, owing to the nature of her content. However, in a recent stream, Amouranth explained why trolls on the internet do not particularly bother her.

Amouranth seems to believe the last straw is being called "broke" by internet trolls

In a video shared by Twitch streamer GrayGray on Twitter, Amouranth can be seen speaking about why internet trolls do not bother her with their slurs.

LMFAOOO SHE SPOKE FACTS pic.twitter.com/A0U6X9FBl6 — GrayGray (@GrayGrayOG) September 4, 2021

“In chat and off the platform, I get called w***e, s**t, s***k, s**g, ugly, fat, stupid, b***h. But you know what they’ve never called me? Broke!”

Amouranth's approach to the situation cannot entirely be called wrong from her perspective. Although being called names is very hurtful, it has not really stopped her from making huge amounts of money every month, even going up to a million dollars a month. Amouranth makes a large sum of money each month from her Twitch and OnlyFans accounts and the donations she receives from them.

Amouranth would not be as popular as she is if she did not have a huge portion of the Twitch community viewing her content. So, it is also worth noting that the same people who troll her and call her names on the internet for the kind of work she does may very well be the ones consuming the content she produces.

Therefore, it is only fair for her to make some money from it. The fact that Amouranth does not allow trolls to get to her and focuses solely on seeing her work as a source of income is also quite commendable.

