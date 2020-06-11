Andy character in PUBG mobile: New release date, emotes and outfits revealed

Andy has become the fourth character to be added to the game

The character is rumored to be releasing in PUBG mobile on June 13, along with Andy's Revenge.

Release date, emotes and outfits revealed

The Andy character in PUBG mobile was rumoured to be coming out for quite some time, thus exciting everyone from the community. The players have eagerly been waiting for the release of the character. And now, the time has arrived, and the wait is almost over.

Andy's Release Date

It is rumoured that the new Andy character will be made available in the game from 13th June with Andy’s Revenge. The character has its unique abilities, outfit, voice and much, much more.

There has also been an addition of a new event, which has been called Andy’s Puppet Show.

What is Andy’s Puppet Show?

This is the latest event which has been added to the game; it offers every player a reward for logging into the game. The event will last from 11th June 2020 to 16th June 2020. The first three login rewards that the players will get have been revealed: gamers will obtain 1 classic crate coupon on 11th, 5 character shards on 12th and 60 character vouchers on 13th.

PUBG mobile has added a puppet show for this event. The puppet show will be available when players click on Andy’s Puppet Show.

(Courtesy: PUBG Mobile)

The puppet talks about Andy and his past – how he was attacked and will not be able to perform anymore due to his damaged voice.

Later, a video of Andy is revealed.

In the video, they show various Andy outfits and emotes.

(Courtesy:PUBG Mobile)

The outfits that have been revealed are as follows.

Masked Comedian Andy (Silver Grey):

Silver Grey outfit (Picture Courtesy: PUBG Mobile)

Masked Comedian Andy (Ice Blue):

Ice Blue outfit (Picture Courtesy: PUBG Mobile)

Puppet Godfather Andy

Puppet Godfather Andy outfit (Picture Courtesy: PUBG Mobile)

Various emotes have also been revealed.

Andy MVP Emote

Improvisation

Puppet Show

All the above emotes and outfits have been taken from the video.These can be obtained by using a specific amount of character shards.

It is also rumoured that the character is expected to be available in the workshop on 13th June 2020. The character will cost the players 1200 UC. Users can also make use of the character vouchers in order to claim or reduce the amount of UC required to obtain the character.

