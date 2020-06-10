Tacaz PUBG Mobile ID, setup, stream equipment and more

Tacaz is a very popular PUBG Mobile content creator from Vietnam.

In this article, we talk about his PUBG ID, setup, and more.

Tacaz's PUBG Mobile ID revealed

Streaming and content creation has emerged as a viable career option for many gamers. The arrival of PUBG Mobile has only added to this phenomenon courtesy the large audience this game has on various streaming platforms like Twitch and YouTube.

Some PUBG Mobile players have a massive fan base themselves. One of these players is Nguyễn Trọng Tưởng, who is popularly known by his in-game alias, Tacaz, which is also the name of his YouTube channel.

Tacaz is a popular PUBG Mobile content creator from Vietnam and regularly posts gameplays on his YouTube channel and plays on the Asian servers.

Tacaz’s PUBG Mobile ID

The PUBG Mobile ID of Tacaz is 5545342200, and his in-game name is TH・Ṯacaz.

Tacaz's statistics for the current season

Here are his stats for the current season. He has played over 160+ matches and maintained a massive KD of 10.02, which is no joke in the new system of calculating the KD. .

Tacaz’s setup

He plays PUBG Mobile on his iPhone 8 Plus. He uses the 4-finger claw with the Gyroscope enabled. You can watch his hand cam from the video below. In this video, he has also revealed his sensitivity settings.

Tacaz’s YouTube channel

He started his YouTube channel on 27th February 2019 and, within a span of about one-and-a-half years, has gained over 3.8 million subscribers. He has also posted over 200 videos during this period and has had over 475 million views. Tacaz achieved the milestone of 3 million subscribers on 8th May 2020.

His social media accounts

Tacaz is quite active on Facebook and posts frequently there but isn’t very active on Instagram.

Instagram: Click here to view his profile.

Facebook: Click here to view his profile.

He is quite famous for his insane kills in solo versus squad.

Here are some of his most popular videos.

