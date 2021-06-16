Animal Crossing: New Horizons players celebrate June Solstice, a recurring seasonal mini-event

With E3 2021 in the books, it is time to focus on the events taking place in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

June is perhaps the busiest month for the game, with many events, some of which also occur simultaneously. Sadly, most of the events so far are being repeated from last year.

Apart from these returning events, short seasonal festivals like Dano and the Dragon Boat Festival took place for the first time and ended on June 14th.

As expected, the next two returning seasonal events have already begun. These include the Summer Solstice for players in the Northern Hemisphere and the Winter Solstice for players living in the Southern Hemisphere.

This began on the same day as Nintendo Direct, i.e., June 15th, and will end on June 21st.

If players go to Resident Services to access Nook Stop or the Nook shopping app, there will be a list of current seasonal events and their accompanying items available for a limited time.

Solstice events in Animal Crossing

It is important to note that most of these items are available for a limited time and can be sold for profit or can be used as magnificent decorating items.

The Summer Solstice brings the sunflower crown and sunflower rug to the game. The rug is being made available for the first time to players in the Northern Hemisphere.

(Image via Mayor Mori)

Meanwhile, the Winter Solstice brings a mid-winter sweater and an absolutely stunning aurora wall, which will be available for players in the Southern Hemisphere for the first time.

Interestingly, a bug allowed players to catch a glimpse of both events and their corresponding items. But it was patched during the Solstice event in December.

Furthermore, the event and the limited-time items aren't time-locked, implying that they can be accessed via time travel.

