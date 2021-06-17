Reasons the next Animal Crossing title should be based in space 

Animal Crossing: New Horizons introduced new events, characters, and crossovers with different franchises. More importantly, it also reintroduced beloved characters from the franchise and gave their existence a different perspective.

However, players have cycled through all the events of the game, leaving them hungry for more. Fans are now wondering what subsequent titles will look like and where they will be based.

Next Animal Crossing title to be situated in space?

Animal Crossing players have experienced it all, from a big city to a deserted island to experiencing being the mayor of the town in New Leaf.

The next title should be cemented in a location that is entirely unknown, i.e. space. Several titles in the franchise have included space-themed items, including a moon decoration and a spacesuit, as part of the player's outfit.

Interestingly, the Space theme is a collection of space inspired furniture items that first appeared in Doubutsu no Mori, which is the Japanese iteration of Animal Crossing. The theme consisted of nine items until the moon was added to the list by Tortimer at the Harvest Moon Festival in Animal Crossing: Wild World. Daisy and Kody even decorated their houses with the moon.

Space themed items also exist in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. It is important to note that these items aren't for sale but have to be crafted.

Items like the flying saucer, spacesuit, asteroid, lunar rover, moon and others have existed in the game for a long time. Players have used these items to give their islands a space-like aesthetic.

It is safe to assume that the space theme is one of the most beloved additions to the franchise, and a sequel theme for the next title could revolutionize the game. Instead of customizing and decorating an island, players could customize an entire planet.

Players could also witness zero gravity and meteor showers in such a setting, which will undoubtedly be a sight to behold. Dodo Airlines in the game could be replaced by a spaceship service that could take the players beyond the Milky Way to visit their friends and explore other planets.

Since a new title in the franchise might not be announced for a long time, players can only speculate and imagine what the next instalment will look like.

