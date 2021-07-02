Animal Crossing: New Horizons villagers singing K.K. Metal wins over the internet

K.K. Slider in Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a rockstar that many love and cherish. His songs are a viral hit, not only amongst Nintendo Switch players but also the villagers in the game. The singing Jack-Russel Terrier has various songs and albums, but his most popular one has to be K.K. Metal.

Many covers of Slider's songs exist on the internet. However, a surprising cover has popped up recently, and fans have been going crazy over it. Animal Crossing: New Horizons villagers have been singing K.K. Metal randomly, and it is extremely wholesome. Fortunately, some Nintendo Switch players managed to record this adorable moment.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons players record their villagers singing K.K. Slider's songs

Mixed Bacon on YouTube came across a video on Reddit posted by u/K9Cole. The 30-second clip includes three of her villagers singing K.K. Metal in perfect synchronization in their adorably cute voices. Many users commented on the YouTube video that they really enjoyed the villagers singing.

Various fans were also surprised by Animal Crossing: New Horizons villagers sounding amazing. The player also joined her villagers, and she danced along to the song, which made the clip even cuter.

Chrissy and Francine from Animal Crossing: New Horizons singing Bubblegum K.K. (Image via หนุ่มจืด)

Chrissy and Francine from Animal Crossing: New Horizons sing Bubblegum K.K.

Another YouTuber shared a clip of two of their villagers, Chrissy and Francine, singing yet another K.K. Slider song. According to them, the Animal Crossing: New Horizons villagers sang the duet for hours, and it is definitely something all the players would want to happen on their islands.

Various players were also jealous of the fact that the players had both Chrissy and Francine on their island at the same time, something that is an uncommon occurrence. Regardless, this too made for an adorable moment that Animal Crossing: New Horizons fans thoroughly enjoyed.

