Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Winter DIY and limited snowboy items revealed

The Animal Crossing: New Horizons 2.0 update introduced a ton of new DIY recipes and items to the game. The update came out in November and was already filled to the brim with content, but it also planned content for the winter months.

The new winter items and DIY recipes didn't come out with the update's initial release. Animal Crossing players can now experience them in the Northern Hemisphere since winter has arrived. Here are a few of the new items that have been unlocked in the 2.0 update.

New items for winter unlocked in Animal Crossing 2.0 update

As of December 11, all Northern Hemisphere islands have experienced snow, and their islands should be covered. If players are time traveling to other times, they may not experience it unless they set their time and date back to normal.

The Frozen series is available now, and there are two main ways to get them: build a perfect snowboy or get lucky with a DIY balloon that floats above the island. A perfect snowboy in Animal Crossing can give several rewards, many of them from the Frozen set.

chi @cheritopia

1 winner will get FROZEN DIY SET AND SNOWFLAKES ❄️



To enter:

-RT&LIKE

-follow @iWuvBanana

-comment what u guys want for next ga ❤️



Ends in 1 hour!

GOODLUCK ❤️ ❄️FLASH GIVEAWAY❄️1 winner will get FROZEN DIY SET AND SNOWFLAKES ❄️To enter:-RT&LIKE-follow @ACNHNMTS @lucas_acnh @emmyitzyACNH @JayBarbs2 @earlcarol_acnh @cheritopia -comment what u guys want for next ga ❤️Ends in 1 hour!GOODLUCK ❤️ ❄️FLASH GIVEAWAY❄️ 1 winner will get FROZEN DIY SET AND SNOWFLAKES ❄️ To enter:-RT&LIKE-follow @ACNHNMTS @iWuvBanana @lucas_acnh @emmyitzyACNH @JayBarbs2 @earlcarol_acnh @cheritopia -comment what u guys want for next ga ❤️Ends in 1 hour!GOODLUCK ❤️ https://t.co/PsyNL0qCrm

The 2.0 update added several items to the Frozen set, bringing the total items in it up to 26. 16 of these are obtained through the perfect snowboy, while the other ten come from DIY balloons.

DIY balloons can give the new items as well as returning DIY recipes (Image via Nintendo)

The Frozen fence, Frozen floor tiles, and Frozen mini snowperson are all making their debut in the set, thanks to the 2.0 update. The latter can only be obtained through making a perfect snowboy, though.

❈ ✨ 𝐸𝓂 ✨❈ @emxte



prize: an ENTIRE naturally crafted frozen diy set + 200 NMT + 3 million bells!



RULES: like and rt this post and follow me! 🥰



#ACNH #AnimalCrossingNewHorizons HELLO EVERYONE! ✨ to get my new animal crossing-dedicated account started, i will be hosting a giveaway!prize: an ENTIRE naturally crafted frozen diy set + 200 NMT + 3 million bells!RULES: like and rt this post and follow me! 🥰 HELLO EVERYONE! ✨ to get my new animal crossing-dedicated account started, i will be hosting a giveaway! prize: an ENTIRE naturally crafted frozen diy set + 200 NMT + 3 million bells! RULES: like and rt this post and follow me! 🥰 #ACNH #AnimalCrossingNewHorizons https://t.co/JJv0ETa88y

There are seven different color options for the snowperson and the fence that Animal Crossing players can customize, including:

White

Blue

Pink

Yellow

Orange

Green

Purple

Snowflakes will fall and be given by perfect snowboys every day until they melt. This is very useful for many of the DIY recipes, including the Frozen set.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar