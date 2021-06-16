Animal Crossing: Where to find iron nuggets in New Horizons

Iron nuggets have become handy items for players of Animal Crossing: New Horizons because they can be used for multiple purposes. Naturally, players are constantly on the hunt for more and more of these nuggets.

To start with, iron nuggets are not easily available for players. Therefore, it becomes essential to know exactly how to farm nuggets on an Animal Crossing island.

This article dives into the uses and farming locations of iron nuggets in the game.

Iron nuggets are an essential commodity

Iron nuggets perform quite a vital function. They are necessary for the construction projects on the island, and their use ranges from being turned into furniture items or any premium tool.

Where to farm iron nuggets?

Players can farm iron nuggets by striking rocks using specific tools, such as the stone pickaxe or a flimsy ax. The number of iron nuggets farmed from a single rock depends on the kind of tool used.

But all rocks on the Animal Crossing island can yield iron nuggets. Players need to find a rock and strike it several times to get as many nuggets as possible. However, be careful not to break the rocks in the process. If done correctly, players can get a maximum of five to seven nuggets from a single rock.

Other ways to farm iron nuggets in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

There will be a shortage of rocks at the beginning of every player's Animal Crossing journey. Furthermore, iron nuggets are not available for purchase from the Nook Store.

Iron nuggets from rocks in Animal Crossing (Image via Gamepur)

While rocks are the primary source of iron nuggets, they are not the sole source. There are two other ways in which players can farm iron nuggets:

Hop onto other people's islands and farm nuggets through the rocks there.

Talking to the villagers on the island may result in the players receiving nuggets from the villager.

