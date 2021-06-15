Animal Crossing: Will Nintendo Add Social Media Apps to New Horizons?

Animal Crossing: New Horizons massively grew in popularity during the global lockdown in 2020, when social media was one of the primary ways by which people connected with their loved ones.

Naturally, given that New Horizons is part of Nintendo's life-simulation franchise, it was expected that the game would have a social media feature. Unfortunately, this feature has not been added to the title yet, but it would be quite interesting to see it in the game.

Nook Phone in Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Image via IGN)

Much like real people, the villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons are obsessed with their phones. However, there is no way of really knowing what they are doing on their phones all day long. Therefore, a social media network might just be the solution for this.

What can the social media app be used for in Animal Crossing: New Horizons?

As appealing as the idea for a social media update in Animal Crossing: New Horizons sounds, it brings forward the obvious question: what can this app be used for? Here's a list of potential things that this app can be used for.

Uploading pictures and videos

Villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons can be seen clicking selfies and videos on their phones throughout the day. But what happens to these afterwards? With the introduction of the social media feature, villagers can upload these pictures and videos with captions for others to see.

Villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Image via Polygon)

Posting thoughts and information

Apart from uploading pictures and videos, villagers can also post their thoughts on their social media timelines. They can even post invites for gatherings on their timelines, to which others can react and reply.

Reacting to other villagers' posts

Likes and reactions have come to become really important features on any social media app. Therefore, Animal Crossing: New Horizons' social media app will ideally also include this feature, allowing every villager to see and react to each other's posts and pictures. This also makes way for better communication among villagers on any Animal Crossing island.

Selling items on the Animal Crossing: New Horizons social media app

Market spaces on social media apps such as the Facebook Marketplace have proved to be quite useful in real life. A similar feature within the game could also help villagers sell items they do not require anymore, thereby helping another villager in need.

Social media arguments

What's life without a little drama, right? With a wide variety of villagers living on every island, each with their own unique characteristics, it is only natural for them to have differences of opinions.

But it won't harm anyone to get in on the action. So it would be fun to see villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons having arguments on social media, all while they are possibly sitting right next to each other!

Social gatherings in Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Image via Screen Rant)

All these activities only help in building a stronger community bond among the villagers on any Animal Crossing: New Horizons island, while adding a fun twist to the game. Hopefully Nintendo adds this social media feature to the title with future updates!

