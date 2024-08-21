Anime Clan Games in Clash of Clans: Event details, tier rewards, and more

The Anime Clan games in Clash of Clans begin on August 22, 2024, and the community is excited to see the rewards for this month. While Clan Games is a common occurrence for Clashers at the end of each month, this month is special as the popular Supercell title is celebrating its 12th "Clashiversary."
Players have enjoyed the 12% Builder Boost in the Building Bonanza event, the special troops for the Anime Clash event, and more. However, since the developer announced an extra tier of rewards in the Anime Clan Games this season, the focus of the community quickly shifted from those events to this one.
Discussed below are the details and other aspects of Anime Clan Games in Clash of Clans you must know to boost your chances during the event.
Anime Clan Games in Clash of Clans: Schedule and other details
As mentioned in the COC August 2024 roadmap, the Clash of Clans Anime Clan Games event is from August 22 to 28. During this event, all the clanmates come together to win exciting rewards.
You need to complete some simple tasks within the time limit to earn EXP points. There will be a Blue House around the Traders Shop area in your base. Click on it and you will find the tasks and how soon you need to complete them.
Also read: Clash of Clans Anime Clash event
Once you select a task, the timer starts. Complete it within the stipulated time to earn the corresponding EXP points. Each player can only earn up to 4000 EXP points for their Clan.
Usually, there are six tiers that include different rewards. However, Supercell has provided seven tiers this time to celebrate the game's 12th anniversary. Clanmates need to earn a certain number of points to unlock these tiers.
Anime Clan Games in Clash of Clans: Tiers and their rewards
There are seven tiers in Anime Clash Games in Clash of Clans. Each tier includes three items. Choose any one of the items from each unlocked tier at the end of the event and get them as rewards. However, players earning the maximum number of points (4,000) will get a chance to choose some bonus rewards.
Also read: Mecha and Witch Broom special troops
Below are all the tiers and their rewards:
Tier one
You need 2000 points to unlock this tier. The rewards include
- 30% Dark Elixir Boost
- Training Potion
- 20 Gems
Tier two
You will need to earn 5000 points to unlock this tier. The rewards in this tier include
- 40% Elixir Boost
- Hero Potion
- Clock Tower Potion
Also read: CoC 12th Clashiversary special gifts
Tier three
You will need 8000 points to unlock this tier. This tier has items like
- Shovel of Obstacle
- Research Potion
- 50 Gens
Also read: Magic Mirror Hero Equipment
Tier four
You can unlock this tier once all the clanmates earn 12,000 points together. The rewards for this tier are
- 70% Dark Elixir
- Super Potion
- Six Wall Rings
Tier five
The fifth tier will be unlocked once you collect 20,000 points. The rewards are
- 90% Gold Boost
- Rune of Builder Gold
- Two Builder Potion
Tier six
The sixth tier will be unlocked upon the collection of 35,000 points. The rewards are
- Book of Fighting
- Rune of Elixir
- Shovels of Obstacles
Tier seven
This tier in Anime Clan Games will unlock upon the collection of 50,000 points. The rewards included in this tier are
- Book of Everything
- 10 Wall Rings
- 100 Gems
You can choose only one reward from each tier unlocked with the collective efforts of your Clanmates. Consider the potions and the Gems instead of the resource boosts, books, shovels, and other such items.
Follow Sportskeeda for more COC-related articles
- Clashiversary Building Bonanza event
- COC August 2024 roadmap
- How to unlock characters from Clash of Clans Clan Capital
- How to win its over 9000 challenge in COC
Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!