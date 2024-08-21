Anime Clan Games in Clash of Clans: Event details, tier rewards, and more

The Anime Clan games in Clash of Clans begin on August 22, 2024, and the community is excited to see the rewards for this month. While Clan Games is a common occurrence for Clashers at the end of each month, this month is special as the popular Supercell title is celebrating its 12th "Clashiversary."

Players have enjoyed the 12% Builder Boost in the Building Bonanza event, the special troops for the Anime Clash event, and more. However, since the developer announced an extra tier of rewards in the Anime Clan Games this season, the focus of the community quickly shifted from those events to this one.

Discussed below are the details and other aspects of Anime Clan Games in Clash of Clans you must know to boost your chances during the event.

Trending

Anime Clan Games in Clash of Clans: Schedule and other details

As mentioned in the COC August 2024 roadmap, the Clash of Clans Anime Clan Games event is from August 22 to 28. During this event, all the clanmates come together to win exciting rewards.

Expand Tweet

You need to complete some simple tasks within the time limit to earn EXP points. There will be a Blue House around the Traders Shop area in your base. Click on it and you will find the tasks and how soon you need to complete them.

Also read: Clash of Clans Anime Clash event

Once you select a task, the timer starts. Complete it within the stipulated time to earn the corresponding EXP points. Each player can only earn up to 4000 EXP points for their Clan.

Usually, there are six tiers that include different rewards. However, Supercell has provided seven tiers this time to celebrate the game's 12th anniversary. Clanmates need to earn a certain number of points to unlock these tiers.

Anime Clan Games in Clash of Clans: Tiers and their rewards

There are seven tiers in Anime Clash Games in Clash of Clans. Each tier includes three items. Choose any one of the items from each unlocked tier at the end of the event and get them as rewards. However, players earning the maximum number of points (4,000) will get a chance to choose some bonus rewards.

Also read: Mecha and Witch Broom special troops

Below are all the tiers and their rewards:

Tier one

You can get Training Potion from the first tier (Image via Supercell)

You need 2000 points to unlock this tier. The rewards include

30% Dark Elixir Boost

Training Potion

20 Gems

Tier two

You will need to earn 5000 points to unlock this tier. The rewards in this tier include

40% Elixir Boost

Hero Potion

Clock Tower Potion

Also read: CoC 12th Clashiversary special gifts

Tier three

You can remove different obstacles with this Magic Item (Image via Supercell)

You will need 8000 points to unlock this tier. This tier has items like

Shovel of Obstacle

Research Potion

50 Gens

Also read: Magic Mirror Hero Equipment

Tier four

You can unlock this tier once all the clanmates earn 12,000 points together. The rewards for this tier are

70% Dark Elixir

Super Potion

Six Wall Rings

Tier five

This item will give you Gold for Builder Base (Image via Supercell)

The fifth tier will be unlocked once you collect 20,000 points. The rewards are

90% Gold Boost

Rune of Builder Gold

Two Builder Potion

Tier six

The sixth tier will be unlocked upon the collection of 35,000 points. The rewards are

Book of Fighting

Rune of Elixir

Shovels of Obstacles

Tier seven

Book of Everything is a great option to try from this tier of Anime Clan Games (Image via Supercell)

This tier in Anime Clan Games will unlock upon the collection of 50,000 points. The rewards included in this tier are

Book of Everything

10 Wall Rings

100 Gems

You can choose only one reward from each tier unlocked with the collective efforts of your Clanmates. Consider the potions and the Gems instead of the resource boosts, books, shovels, and other such items.

Follow Sportskeeda for more COC-related articles

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!