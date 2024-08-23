Anime Grand Warden in Clash of Clans: Design, cost, and more 

Anime Grand Warden in Clash of Clans is the newest Grand Warden Skin. Grand Warden is unlocked at Town Hall 11, which is also the minimum game progression required for purchasing Anime Grand Warden skin. Keep in mind that while skins can be applied to Heroes to give them a new appearance and animations, they do not change the stats or affect the gameplay.

For those who are curious, this article highlights the various properties of the Anime Grand Warden in Clash of Clans.

Everything you need to know about Anime Grand Warden is Clash of Clans

Design of Anime Grand Warden in Clash of Clans

The color pallet of the new skin is mostly unchanged and remains purple-centric. However, there are notable changes in the art style, which seems anime-inspired. The Warden's face structure looks more cartoonish and the hair is still slicked back, with the addition of a new puff. Additionally, the Anime Warden has blue eyes, whereas the default Grand Warden has green eyes.

Moreover, the Anime Grand Warden's purple coat does not reach his feet, revealing his trousers and shoes. In terms of design, the new Anime Warden skin looks a lot more hand-drawn.

Cost of Anime Grand Warden in Clash of Clans

The Anime Grand Warden is a legendary skin and can be purchased with real money. The skin's price will vary depending on the player's geographical location and will be charged in local currency. For reference, the skin costs 9.99 USD and 899 INR. Keep in mind that the skin is currently not available on the Supercell Store website.

Animation

When Anime Warden is deployed, he does a spin before launching an attack. When he is knocked out, he holds his head and lays on the ground, and the jewel from his stick also falls out. Additionally, while he is recovering, he lays across his altar, with his wand and grimoire thrown to the side.

How to apply the Anime Grand Warden Skin

Once the skin is purchased, it can be applied from Grand Warden's Alter. Simply touch it and select 'Change Skin', which will open a dashboard with all the unlocked and unlockable skins. From here, select the Anime Warden skin and apply it.

