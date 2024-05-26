Clash of Clans More Community Event: Information, rewards, milestones and more

Known for its events and challenges, Clash of Clans is one of the best mobile games released by Supercell. They are now back with a new community event named ‘More Community Event’, leaks of which were already making rounds. More Community Event as the name suggests, is a community event where all the players will contribute to achieve milestones, and in return earn various rewards and bonuses.

In this article, we will learn about the More Community Event, its rewards, and milestones.

More Community Event in Clash of Clans

On May 22, @ClashDotNinja disclosed everything about this event, but some things were still to be cleared. Now, as the official announcement by Clash of Clans is out in the game and on their official social media channels, let us understand everything about the event.

Expand Tweet

The More Community Event started on May 23 (11:00 AM EEST) and will end on May 31 (11:00 AM EEST). This event involves five milestones, multiple community rewards, and additional individual rewards for players.

The community event requires players to use Barbarian Free Kicker troops in multiplayer battles and gather as much destruction as possible. The total destruction gained by multiplayer attacks will be tracked by SuperCell and used to unlock milestones.

Following are the five milestones that must be fulfilled by the community to gain multiplayer destruction percentage:

First milestone : 37.5 million destruction

: 37.5 million destruction Second milestone : 75 million destruction

: 75 million destruction Third milestone : 150 million destruction

: 150 million destruction Fourth milestone : 225 million destruction

: 225 million destruction Fifth milestone: 300 million destruction

The total destruction percentage gained by players during the event time will be added to the milestone bar, and as the milestones are fulfilled players will earn rewards and bonuses. You can keep track of milestone progress by checking the in-game inbox during the community event timeline.

Milestone rewards for More Community Event

As explained in the official video released on the Clash of Clans channel, each milestone will unlock rewards for every player, which can be used once the event ends. The rewards include magic items, bonuses, boosts, and more. Following are the milestone rewards for More Community Event:

First milestone : training potion

: training potion Second milestone : 1 gem army boost

: 1 gem army boost Third milestone : x2 star bonus (ores included)

: x2 star bonus (ores included) Fourth milestone : x3 star bonus (ores included)

: x3 star bonus (ores included) Fifth milestone: x4 star bonus (ores included)

Expand Tweet

Players must know that the star bonuses and gem army boost will be enabled on June 1 at 11:00 AM EEST and last until June 3 at 11:00 AM EEST. Apart from these milestone rewards, Clash of Clans will also offer amazing milestone rewards on their social media platforms, so don't forget to follow them there too.

Following are the social media milestone rewards for the More Community Event:

First milestone : x2 PEKKA statues

: x2 PEKKA statues Second milestone : x2 football skins set

: x2 football skins set Third milestone : x2 book of everything

: x2 book of everything Fourth milestone : x2 signed Erling Haaland football jerseys

: x2 signed Erling Haaland football jerseys Fifth milestone: x2 50000 gems

All these rewards will be given to players who follow Clash of Clans on social media platforms once a milestone is completed.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback