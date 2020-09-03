ANKUSH FREEFIRE's Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio and more

Free Fire is a quick-paced battle royale game and is undoubtedly one of the most played games on the mobile platform. It is also equally as popular on online streaming platforms such as YouTube, with a number of content creators boasting massive numbers in terms of subscribers and views.

ANKUSH FREEFIRE is one of the most popular Indian Free Fire channels on YouTube. The man behind the channel is Ankush. In this article, we will look at his Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio and more.

ANKUSH FREEFIRE’s Free Fire ID

ANKUSH FREEFIRE’s Free Fire ID is 241375963. His IGN is Ꭺɴᴋᴜꜱʜㅤᶠᶠ, and he is presently not a part of any guild.

ANKUSH FREEFIRE’s stats

Lifetime Stats

Lifetime Stats

Ankush has played a total of 19341 squad games and has 7961 Booyahs, which translate to a significant win percentage of 41.16. He has also notched 67980 kills with an incredible K/D ratio of 5.97 while finishing in the top 10 a staggering 10573 times.

Advertisement

When it comes to the duo mode, the YouTuber has 2846 games and 1174 wins to his name, with a win-rate of 41.25%. He has also racked up 10212 kills at an impressive K/D ratio of 6.11.

He also has 111 victories in 787 games in the solo mode.

Also Read: Free Fire update: New Money Heist collaboration event details to be announced tomorrow

Ranked Stats

Ranked Stats

In the ongoing season, Ankush has played 546 squad games and has emerged victorious in 398, with an impressive win ratio of 72.89%. He has 2346 kills to his name with a K/D ratio of 15.85.

Ankush has equally impressive stats in the duo mode. He has 142 wins in 221 duo matches with a K/D ratio of 15.25.

He also has 14 wins in the 55 solo games that he has played.

PC Setup

Here is Ankush's PC setup, according to his video description:

Software - Bluestacks (Sensitivity - 0.3)

Bluestacks (Sensitivity - 0.3) CPU - Intel Core i9-9900KF

Intel Core i9-9900KF GPU - GALAX GeForce® RTX 2080 Ti SG

GALAX GeForce® RTX 2080 Ti SG RAM - CORSAIR Vengeance LPX (8GB X 2) 16GB DDR4 3200MHZ C16

CORSAIR Vengeance LPX (8GB X 2) 16GB DDR4 3200MHZ C16 M.2 SSD - Samsung 970 EVO Plus 500 GB NVMe M.2 PCle Internal Solid State Drive

Samsung 970 EVO Plus 500 GB NVMe M.2 PCle Internal Solid State Drive SATA SSD - WD Green 1 TB 2.5 inch SATA III Internal Solid State Drive

WD Green 1 TB 2.5 inch SATA III Internal Solid State Drive HDD - Seagate Barracuda 2TB HDD (ST2000DM005)

Seagate Barracuda 2TB HDD (ST2000DM005) MOTHERBOARD - GIGABYTE Z390 AORUS Master

GIGABYTE Z390 AORUS Master PSU - Corsair Power Supplies, RMX 850W CP -9020093-NA

Corsair Power Supplies, RMX 850W CP -9020093-NA MONITOR - LG Ultragear (27GK750) 27 INCH, 240Hz Frame Rate

ANKUSH FREEFIRE’s YouTube channel

Ankush started creating content on his YouTube channel around a year ago. Since then, he has uploaded over 190 videos. He currently has over 1.52 million subscribers and over 118 million views combined. You can click here to visit his YouTube channel.

ANKUSH FREEFIRE’s social media accounts

Ankush is quite active on Instagram. Click here to visit his profile.