"Another wind blade": League of Legends LoLdle answers 497 (Thursday, November 16, 2023)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers to its 497th edition questions are now available. Getting good in this title hinges on a deep understanding of various League of Legends elements. This includes the unique quotes, abilities, or splash art of all LoL characters. You can show off your results by posting them on social media once you've managed to solve all five puzzles.
That said, here is the quote for the November 16 LoLdle:
"Another wind blade."
This article answers all five LoLdle questions for November 16, 2023.
Alistar, Yasuo, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for 497th edition (November 16, 2023)
The LoLdle solutions for the November 16 puzzles are as follows:
- Classic: Alistar
- Quote: Yasuo
- Ability: Tryndamere, Bonus: Passive
- Emoji: Corki
- Splash Art: Ezreal, Bonus: Default Ezreal
It should be easy to guess Alistar's name, as he is a popular support champion in League of Legends. Hailing from Runeterra, this champion debuted in that game in 2009. Today's quote should only take a few seconds to link to Yasuo, an often-used unit in League of Legends.
Due to Tryndamere's high pick rate in LoL, recognizing his Passive ability won't be difficult. Similarly, the emoji puzzle is pretty easy to solve since Corki is a prominent League of Legends champion. Lastly, Ezreal's Default splash art shouldn't pose a challenge.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some previous LoLdle answers:
- November 15, LoLdle 496: Vi, K’Sante, Taliyah, Caitlyn, Irelia
- November 14, LoLdle 495: Kindred, Tahm Kench, Ashe, Kog'Maw, Karma
- November 13, LoLdle 494: Fizz, Renekton, Master Yi, Amumu, Swain
- November 12, LoLdle 493: Neeko, Jayce, Aphelios, Lee Sin, Kayn
- November 11, LoLdle 492: Vladimir, Swain, Zoe, Xayah, Nidalee
- November 10, LoLdle 491: Kha’Zix, Nocturne, Dr. Mundo, Sejuani, Hecarim
- November 9, LoLdle 490: Nunu and Willump, Singed, Zac, Zilean, Jax
- November 8, LoLdle 489: Shaco, Lillia, Cho’Gath, Nocturne, Zoe
- November 7, LoLdle 488: Kassadin, Orianna, Swain, Olaf, Rell
- November 6, LoLdle 487: Orianna, Veigar, Anivia, Yorick, Qiyana
- November 5, LoLdle 486: Morgana, Kassadin, Soraka, Graves, Elise
- November 4, LoLdle 485: Jayce, Alistar, Ahri, Poppy, Renekton
- November 3, LoLdle 484: Xayah, Ekko, Nilah, Ezreal, Fiddlestick
- November 2, LoLdle 483:Lulu, Kennen, Kai'Sa, Elise, Fizz
- November 1, LoLdle 482: Kayn, Vex, Camille, Yasuo, Rengar
- October 31, LoLdle 481: Rammus, Brand, Draven, Tryndamere, Ziggs
- October 30, LoLdle 480: Bel’Veth, Quinn, Irelia, Evelynn, Brand
- October 29, LoLdle 479: Tristana, Xin Zhao, Singed, Xerath, Galio
The LoLdle answers for its 498th edition will be published on November 17, 2023.