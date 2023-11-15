"Another wind blade": League of Legends LoLdle answers 497 (Thursday, November 16, 2023)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers to its 497th edition questions are now available. Getting good in this title hinges on a deep understanding of various League of Legends elements. This includes the unique quotes, abilities, or splash art of all LoL characters. You can show off your results by posting them on social media once you've managed to solve all five puzzles.

That said, here is the quote for the November 16 LoLdle:

"Another wind blade."

This article answers all five LoLdle questions for November 16, 2023.

Alistar, Yasuo, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for 497th edition (November 16, 2023)

The LoLdle solutions for the November 16 puzzles are as follows:

Classic: Alistar

Alistar Quote: Yasuo

Yasuo Ability: Tryndamere, Bonus : Passive

Tryndamere, : Passive Emoji: Corki

Corki Splash Art: Ezreal, Bonus: Default Ezreal

It should be easy to guess Alistar's name, as he is a popular support champion in League of Legends. Hailing from Runeterra, this champion debuted in that game in 2009. Today's quote should only take a few seconds to link to Yasuo, an often-used unit in League of Legends.

Due to Tryndamere's high pick rate in LoL, recognizing his Passive ability won't be difficult. Similarly, the emoji puzzle is pretty easy to solve since Corki is a prominent League of Legends champion. Lastly, Ezreal's Default splash art shouldn't pose a challenge.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some previous LoLdle answers:

November 15, LoLdle 496: Vi, K’Sante, Taliyah, Caitlyn, Irelia

Vi, K’Sante, Taliyah, Caitlyn, Irelia November 14, LoLdle 495: Kindred, Tahm Kench, Ashe, Kog'Maw, Karma

Kindred, Tahm Kench, Ashe, Kog'Maw, Karma November 13, LoLdle 494: Fizz, Renekton, Master Yi, Amumu, Swain

Fizz, Renekton, Master Yi, Amumu, Swain November 12, LoLdle 493: Neeko, Jayce, Aphelios, Lee Sin, Kayn

Neeko, Jayce, Aphelios, Lee Sin, Kayn November 11, LoLdle 492: Vladimir, Swain, Zoe, Xayah, Nidalee

Vladimir, Swain, Zoe, Xayah, Nidalee November 10, LoLdle 491: Kha’Zix, Nocturne, Dr. Mundo, Sejuani, Hecarim

Kha’Zix, Nocturne, Dr. Mundo, Sejuani, Hecarim November 9, LoLdle 490: Nunu and Willump, Singed, Zac, Zilean, Jax

Nunu and Willump, Singed, Zac, Zilean, Jax November 8, LoLdle 489: Shaco, Lillia, Cho’Gath, Nocturne, Zoe

Shaco, Lillia, Cho’Gath, Nocturne, Zoe November 7, LoLdle 488: Kassadin, Orianna, Swain, Olaf, Rell

Kassadin, Orianna, Swain, Olaf, Rell November 6, LoLdle 487: Orianna, Veigar, Anivia, Yorick, Qiyana

Orianna, Veigar, Anivia, Yorick, Qiyana November 5, LoLdle 486: Morgana, Kassadin, Soraka, Graves, Elise

Morgana, Kassadin, Soraka, Graves, Elise November 4, LoLdle 485: Jayce, Alistar, Ahri, Poppy, Renekton

Jayce, Alistar, Ahri, Poppy, Renekton November 3, LoLdle 484: Xayah, Ekko, Nilah, Ezreal, Fiddlestick

Xayah, Ekko, Nilah, Ezreal, Fiddlestick November 2, LoLdle 483: Lulu, Kennen, Kai'Sa, Elise, Fizz

Lulu, Kennen, Kai'Sa, Elise, Fizz November 1, LoLdle 482: Kayn, Vex, Camille, Yasuo, Rengar

Kayn, Vex, Camille, Yasuo, Rengar October 31, LoLdle 481: Rammus, Brand, Draven, Tryndamere, Ziggs

Rammus, Brand, Draven, Tryndamere, Ziggs October 30, LoLdle 480: Bel’Veth, Quinn, Irelia, Evelynn, Brand

Bel’Veth, Quinn, Irelia, Evelynn, Brand October 29, LoLdle 479: Tristana, Xin Zhao, Singed, Xerath, Galio

The LoLdle answers for its 498th edition will be published on November 17, 2023.