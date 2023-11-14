"Anyone can wield a weapon": League of Legends LoLdle answers 496 (Wednesday, November 15, 2023)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers to its 496th edition are now available. If you want to solve today's puzzles, it's crucial to memorize numerous aspects related to League of Legends characters, from their abilities and quotes to splash art. After solving all five puzzles, players can share their achievements on social media platforms.
That said, here is the quote for the November 15 puzzles:
"Anyone can wield a weapon! Warriors make their own."
This article answers all five LoLdle questions for November 15, 2023.
Vi, K’Sante, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for 496th edition (November 15, 2023)
The LoLdle solutions for the November 15 puzzles are as follows:
- Classic: Vi
- Quote: K’Sante
- Ability: Taliyah, Bonus: W
- Emoji: Caitlyn
- Splash Art: Irelia, Bonus: High Noon Irelia
It should be easy to guess Vi's name, as she is a popular jungle champion in League of Legends. Hailing from Zaun, this champion debuted in 2012. Today's quote should only take a few seconds to link to K’Sante, an often-used support unit in League of Legends.
Due to Taliyah's high pick rate in LoL, recognizing her W ability won't be difficult. Similarly, the emoji puzzle is pretty easy to solve, with Caitlyn being a prominent League of Legends champion. Lastly, Irelia's High Noon splash art shouldn't pose a challenge.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some previous LoLdle answers:
- November 14, LoLdle 495: Kindred, Tahm Kench, Ashe, Kog'Maw, Karma
- November 13, LoLdle 494: Fizz, Renekton, Master Yi, Amumu, Swain
- November 12, LoLdle 493: Neeko, Jayce, Aphelios, Lee Sin, Kayn
- November 11, LoLdle 492: Vladimir, Swain, Zoe, Xayah, Nidalee
- November 10, LoLdle 491: Kha’Zix, Nocturne, Dr. Mundo, Sejuani, Hecarim
- November 9, LoLdle 490: Nunu and Willump, Singed, Zac, Zilean, Jax
- November 8, LoLdle 489: Shaco, Lillia, Cho’Gath, Nocturne, Zoe
- November 7, LoLdle 488: Kassadin, Orianna, Swain, Olaf, Rell
- November 6, LoLdle 487: Orianna, Veigar, Anivia, Yorick, Qiyana
- November 5, LoLdle 486: Morgana, Kassadin, Soraka, Graves, Elise
- November 4, LoLdle 485: Jayce, Alistar, Ahri, Poppy, Renekton
- November 3, LoLdle 484: Xayah, Ekko, Nilah, Ezreal, Fiddlestick
- November 2, LoLdle 483:Lulu, Kennen, Kai'Sa, Elise, Fizz
- November 1, LoLdle 482: Kayn, Vex, Camille, Yasuo, Rengar
- October 31, LoLdle 481: Rammus, Brand, Draven, Tryndamere, Ziggs
- October 30, LoLdle 480: Bel’Veth, Quinn, Irelia, Evelynn, Brand
- October 29, LoLdle 479: Tristana, Xin Zhao, Singed, Xerath, Galio
The LoLdle answers for its 497th edition will be published on November 16, 2023.