"Anyone can wield a weapon": League of Legends LoLdle answers 496 (Wednesday, November 15, 2023)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers to its 496th edition are now available. If you want to solve today's puzzles, it's crucial to memorize numerous aspects related to League of Legends characters, from their abilities and quotes to splash art. After solving all five puzzles, players can share their achievements on social media platforms.

That said, here is the quote for the November 15 puzzles:

"Anyone can wield a weapon! Warriors make their own."

This article answers all five LoLdle questions for November 15, 2023.

Vi, K’Sante, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for 496th edition (November 15, 2023)

The LoLdle solutions for the November 15 puzzles are as follows:

Classic: Vi

Vi Quote: K’Sante

K’Sante Ability: Taliyah, Bonus : W

Taliyah, : W Emoji: Caitlyn

Caitlyn Splash Art: Irelia, Bonus: High Noon Irelia

It should be easy to guess Vi's name, as she is a popular jungle champion in League of Legends. Hailing from Zaun, this champion debuted in 2012. Today's quote should only take a few seconds to link to K’Sante, an often-used support unit in League of Legends.

Due to Taliyah's high pick rate in LoL, recognizing her W ability won't be difficult. Similarly, the emoji puzzle is pretty easy to solve, with Caitlyn being a prominent League of Legends champion. Lastly, Irelia's High Noon splash art shouldn't pose a challenge.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some previous LoLdle answers:

November 14, LoLdle 495: Kindred, Tahm Kench, Ashe, Kog'Maw, Karma

Kindred, Tahm Kench, Ashe, Kog'Maw, Karma November 13, LoLdle 494: Fizz, Renekton, Master Yi, Amumu, Swain

Fizz, Renekton, Master Yi, Amumu, Swain November 12, LoLdle 493: Neeko, Jayce, Aphelios, Lee Sin, Kayn

Neeko, Jayce, Aphelios, Lee Sin, Kayn November 11, LoLdle 492: Vladimir, Swain, Zoe, Xayah, Nidalee

Vladimir, Swain, Zoe, Xayah, Nidalee November 10, LoLdle 491: Kha’Zix, Nocturne, Dr. Mundo, Sejuani, Hecarim

Kha’Zix, Nocturne, Dr. Mundo, Sejuani, Hecarim November 9, LoLdle 490: Nunu and Willump, Singed, Zac, Zilean, Jax

Nunu and Willump, Singed, Zac, Zilean, Jax November 8, LoLdle 489: Shaco, Lillia, Cho’Gath, Nocturne, Zoe

Shaco, Lillia, Cho’Gath, Nocturne, Zoe November 7, LoLdle 488: Kassadin, Orianna, Swain, Olaf, Rell

Kassadin, Orianna, Swain, Olaf, Rell November 6, LoLdle 487: Orianna, Veigar, Anivia, Yorick, Qiyana

Orianna, Veigar, Anivia, Yorick, Qiyana November 5, LoLdle 486: Morgana, Kassadin, Soraka, Graves, Elise

Morgana, Kassadin, Soraka, Graves, Elise November 4, LoLdle 485: Jayce, Alistar, Ahri, Poppy, Renekton

Jayce, Alistar, Ahri, Poppy, Renekton November 3, LoLdle 484: Xayah, Ekko, Nilah, Ezreal, Fiddlestick

Xayah, Ekko, Nilah, Ezreal, Fiddlestick November 2, LoLdle 483: Lulu, Kennen, Kai'Sa, Elise, Fizz

Lulu, Kennen, Kai'Sa, Elise, Fizz November 1, LoLdle 482: Kayn, Vex, Camille, Yasuo, Rengar

Kayn, Vex, Camille, Yasuo, Rengar October 31, LoLdle 481: Rammus, Brand, Draven, Tryndamere, Ziggs

Rammus, Brand, Draven, Tryndamere, Ziggs October 30, LoLdle 480: Bel’Veth, Quinn, Irelia, Evelynn, Brand

Bel’Veth, Quinn, Irelia, Evelynn, Brand October 29, LoLdle 479: Tristana, Xin Zhao, Singed, Xerath, Galio

The LoLdle answers for its 497th edition will be published on November 16, 2023.