"It is my mouth into which all travels end": League of Legends LoLdle answers 495 (Tuesday, November 14, 2023)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers to its 495th edition questions are now available. If you want to solve these puzzles, it's crucial to memorize numerous aspects related to League of Legends champions, from their abilities and quotes to splash arts. After solving all five riddles, players can share their achievements on social media platforms.

That said, here is the quote for November 14 puzzles:

"It is my mouth into which all travels end."

This article answers all five LoLdle questions for November 14, 2023.

Kindred, Tahm Kench, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for 495th edition (November 14, 2023)

The LoLdle solutions for the November 14 puzzles are as follows:

Classic: Kindred

Kindred Quote: Tahm Kench

Tahm Kench Ability: Ashe, Bonus : Q

Ashe, : Q Emoji: Kog'Maw

Kog'Maw Splash Art: Karma, Bonus: Winter Wonder Karma

It should be easy to guess Kindred's name, as he is a popular champion in League of Legends. Hailing from Runeterra, this champion debuted in 2015. Today's quote should only take a few seconds to link to Tahm Kench, an often-used support unit in League of Legends.

Due to Ashe's high pick rate in LoL, recognizing her Q ability won't be difficult. Similarly, the emoji puzzle is pretty easy to solve, with Kog'Maw being a prominent League of Legends champion. Lastly, Karma's Winter Wonder splash art shouldn't pose a challenge.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some previous LoLdle answers:

November 13, LoLdle 494: Fizz, Renekton, Master Yi, Amumu, Swain

Fizz, Renekton, Master Yi, Amumu, Swain November 12, LoLdle 493: Neeko, Jayce, Aphelios, Lee Sin, Kayn

Neeko, Jayce, Aphelios, Lee Sin, Kayn November 11, LoLdle 492: Vladimir, Swain, Zoe, Xayah, Nidalee

Vladimir, Swain, Zoe, Xayah, Nidalee November 10, LoLdle 491: Kha’Zix, Nocturne, Dr. Mundo, Sejuani, Hecarim

Kha’Zix, Nocturne, Dr. Mundo, Sejuani, Hecarim November 9, LoLdle 490: Nunu and Willump, Singed, Zac, Zilean, Jax

Nunu and Willump, Singed, Zac, Zilean, Jax November 8, LoLdle 489: Shaco, Lillia, Cho’Gath, Nocturne, Zoe

Shaco, Lillia, Cho’Gath, Nocturne, Zoe November 7, LoLdle 488: Kassadin, Orianna, Swain, Olaf, Rell

Kassadin, Orianna, Swain, Olaf, Rell November 6, LoLdle 487: Orianna, Veigar, Anivia, Yorick, Qiyana

Orianna, Veigar, Anivia, Yorick, Qiyana November 5, LoLdle 486: Morgana, Kassadin, Soraka, Graves, Elise

Morgana, Kassadin, Soraka, Graves, Elise November 4, LoLdle 485: Jayce, Alistar, Ahri, Poppy, Renekton

Jayce, Alistar, Ahri, Poppy, Renekton November 3, LoLdle 484: Xayah, Ekko, Nilah, Ezreal, Fiddlestick

Xayah, Ekko, Nilah, Ezreal, Fiddlestick November 2, LoLdle 483: Lulu, Kennen, Kai'Sa, Elise, Fizz

Lulu, Kennen, Kai'Sa, Elise, Fizz November 1, LoLdle 482: Kayn, Vex, Camille, Yasuo, Rengar

Kayn, Vex, Camille, Yasuo, Rengar October 31, LoLdle 481: Rammus, Brand, Draven, Tryndamere, Ziggs

Rammus, Brand, Draven, Tryndamere, Ziggs October 30, LoLdle 480: Bel’Veth, Quinn, Irelia, Evelynn, Brand

Bel’Veth, Quinn, Irelia, Evelynn, Brand October 29, LoLdle 479: Tristana, Xin Zhao, Singed, Xerath, Galio

The LoLdle answers for its 496th edition will be published on November 15, 2023.