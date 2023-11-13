"It is my mouth into which all travels end": League of Legends LoLdle answers 495 (Tuesday, November 14, 2023)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers to its 495th edition questions are now available. If you want to solve these puzzles, it's crucial to memorize numerous aspects related to League of Legends champions, from their abilities and quotes to splash arts. After solving all five riddles, players can share their achievements on social media platforms.
That said, here is the quote for November 14 puzzles:
"It is my mouth into which all travels end."
This article answers all five LoLdle questions for November 14, 2023.
Kindred, Tahm Kench, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for 495th edition (November 14, 2023)
The LoLdle solutions for the November 14 puzzles are as follows:
- Classic: Kindred
- Quote: Tahm Kench
- Ability: Ashe, Bonus: Q
- Emoji: Kog'Maw
- Splash Art: Karma, Bonus: Winter Wonder Karma
It should be easy to guess Kindred's name, as he is a popular champion in League of Legends. Hailing from Runeterra, this champion debuted in 2015. Today's quote should only take a few seconds to link to Tahm Kench, an often-used support unit in League of Legends.
Due to Ashe's high pick rate in LoL, recognizing her Q ability won't be difficult. Similarly, the emoji puzzle is pretty easy to solve, with Kog'Maw being a prominent League of Legends champion. Lastly, Karma's Winter Wonder splash art shouldn't pose a challenge.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some previous LoLdle answers:
- November 13, LoLdle 494: Fizz, Renekton, Master Yi, Amumu, Swain
- November 12, LoLdle 493: Neeko, Jayce, Aphelios, Lee Sin, Kayn
- November 11, LoLdle 492: Vladimir, Swain, Zoe, Xayah, Nidalee
- November 10, LoLdle 491: Kha’Zix, Nocturne, Dr. Mundo, Sejuani, Hecarim
- November 9, LoLdle 490: Nunu and Willump, Singed, Zac, Zilean, Jax
- November 8, LoLdle 489: Shaco, Lillia, Cho’Gath, Nocturne, Zoe
- November 7, LoLdle 488: Kassadin, Orianna, Swain, Olaf, Rell
- November 6, LoLdle 487: Orianna, Veigar, Anivia, Yorick, Qiyana
- November 5, LoLdle 486: Morgana, Kassadin, Soraka, Graves, Elise
- November 4, LoLdle 485: Jayce, Alistar, Ahri, Poppy, Renekton
- November 3, LoLdle 484: Xayah, Ekko, Nilah, Ezreal, Fiddlestick
- November 2, LoLdle 483:Lulu, Kennen, Kai'Sa, Elise, Fizz
- November 1, LoLdle 482: Kayn, Vex, Camille, Yasuo, Rengar
- October 31, LoLdle 481: Rammus, Brand, Draven, Tryndamere, Ziggs
- October 30, LoLdle 480: Bel’Veth, Quinn, Irelia, Evelynn, Brand
- October 29, LoLdle 479: Tristana, Xin Zhao, Singed, Xerath, Galio
The LoLdle answers for its 496th edition will be published on November 15, 2023.