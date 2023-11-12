"Embrace the jaws of death": League of Legends LoLdle answers 494 (Monday, November 13, 2023)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers to its 494th edition questions are now available. If you want to solve this game's puzzles, it's crucial to memorize numerous things related to League of Legends champions — from their quotes to abilities and skins. After answering all five questions, players can share their achievements on social media platforms. That said, here is the quote for November 13's LoLdle:
"Embrace the jaws of death."
This article answers all five LoLdle questions for November 13, 2023.
Fizz, Renekton, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for 494th edition (November 13, 2023)
The LoLdle solutions for the November 13 puzzles are as follows:
- Classic: Fizz
- Quote: Renekton
- Ability: Master Yi, Bonus: E
- Emoji: Amumu
- Splash Art: Swain, Bonus: Tyrant Swain
It should be easy to guess Fizz's name, as he is a popular champion in League of Legends. Hailing from the region of the Runeterra, this fighter debuted in that game in 2011. Today's quote should only take a few seconds to link to Renekton, an often-used unit in League of Legends.
Due to Master Yi's high pick rate in LoL, recognizing his E ability won't be difficult. Similarly, the emoji puzzle is pretty easy to solve, with Amumu being a prominent League of Legends champion. Lastly, Swain's Tyrant splash art is not expected to pose a challenge.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some previous LoLdle answers:
- November 12, LoLdle 493: Neeko, Jayce, Aphelios, Lee Sin, Kayn
- November 11, LoLdle 492: Vladimir, Swain, Zoe, Xayah, Nidalee
- November 10, LoLdle 491: Kha’Zix, Nocturne, Dr. Mundo, Sejuani, Hecarim
- November 9, LoLdle 490: Nunu and Willump, Singed, Zac, Zilean, Jax
- November 8, LoLdle 489: Shaco, Lillia, Cho’Gath, Nocturne, Zoe
- November 7, LoLdle 488: Kassadin, Orianna, Swain, Olaf, Rell
- November 6, LoLdle 487: Orianna, Veigar, Anivia, Yorick, Qiyana
- November 5, LoLdle 486: Morgana, Kassadin, Soraka, Graves, Elise
- November 4, LoLdle 485: Jayce, Alistar, Ahri, Poppy, Renekton
- November 3, LoLdle 484: Xayah, Ekko, Nilah, Ezreal, Fiddlestick
- November 2, LoLdle 483:Lulu, Kennen, Kai'Sa, Elise, Fizz
- November 1, LoLdle 482: Kayn, Vex, Camille, Yasuo, Rengar
- October 31, LoLdle 481: Rammus, Brand, Draven, Tryndamere, Ziggs
- October 30, LoLdle 480: Bel’Veth, Quinn, Irelia, Evelynn, Brand
- October 29, LoLdle 479: Tristana, Xin Zhao, Singed, Xerath, Galio
- October 28, LoLdle 478: Lillia, Janna, Rengar, Syndra, Akshan
- October 27, LoLdle 477: Rengar, Ryze, Veigar, Miss Fortune, Cassiopeia
- October 26, LoLdle 476: Anivia, Blitzcrank, Riven, Nunu & Willump, Lillia
The LoLdle answers for its 495th edition will be published on November 14, 2023.