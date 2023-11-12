"Embrace the jaws of death": League of Legends LoLdle answers 494 (Monday, November 13, 2023)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers to its 494th edition questions are now available. If you want to solve this game's puzzles, it's crucial to memorize numerous things related to League of Legends champions — from their quotes to abilities and skins. After answering all five questions, players can share their achievements on social media platforms. That said, here is the quote for November 13's LoLdle:

"Embrace the jaws of death."

This article answers all five LoLdle questions for November 13, 2023.

Fizz, Renekton, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for 494th edition (November 13, 2023)

The LoLdle solutions for the November 13 puzzles are as follows:

Classic: Fizz

Fizz Quote: Renekton

Renekton Ability: Master Yi, Bonus : E

Master Yi, : E Emoji: Amumu

Amumu Splash Art: Swain, Bonus: Tyrant Swain

It should be easy to guess Fizz's name, as he is a popular champion in League of Legends. Hailing from the region of the Runeterra, this fighter debuted in that game in 2011. Today's quote should only take a few seconds to link to Renekton, an often-used unit in League of Legends.

Due to Master Yi's high pick rate in LoL, recognizing his E ability won't be difficult. Similarly, the emoji puzzle is pretty easy to solve, with Amumu being a prominent League of Legends champion. Lastly, Swain's Tyrant splash art is not expected to pose a challenge.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some previous LoLdle answers:

November 12, LoLdle 493: Neeko, Jayce, Aphelios, Lee Sin, Kayn

Neeko, Jayce, Aphelios, Lee Sin, Kayn November 11, LoLdle 492: Vladimir, Swain, Zoe, Xayah, Nidalee

Vladimir, Swain, Zoe, Xayah, Nidalee November 10, LoLdle 491: Kha’Zix, Nocturne, Dr. Mundo, Sejuani, Hecarim

Kha’Zix, Nocturne, Dr. Mundo, Sejuani, Hecarim November 9, LoLdle 490: Nunu and Willump, Singed, Zac, Zilean, Jax

Nunu and Willump, Singed, Zac, Zilean, Jax November 8, LoLdle 489: Shaco, Lillia, Cho’Gath, Nocturne, Zoe

Shaco, Lillia, Cho’Gath, Nocturne, Zoe November 7, LoLdle 488: Kassadin, Orianna, Swain, Olaf, Rell

Kassadin, Orianna, Swain, Olaf, Rell November 6, LoLdle 487: Orianna, Veigar, Anivia, Yorick, Qiyana

Orianna, Veigar, Anivia, Yorick, Qiyana November 5, LoLdle 486: Morgana, Kassadin, Soraka, Graves, Elise

Morgana, Kassadin, Soraka, Graves, Elise November 4, LoLdle 485: Jayce, Alistar, Ahri, Poppy, Renekton

Jayce, Alistar, Ahri, Poppy, Renekton November 3, LoLdle 484: Xayah, Ekko, Nilah, Ezreal, Fiddlestick

Xayah, Ekko, Nilah, Ezreal, Fiddlestick November 2, LoLdle 483: Lulu, Kennen, Kai'Sa, Elise, Fizz

Lulu, Kennen, Kai'Sa, Elise, Fizz November 1, LoLdle 482: Kayn, Vex, Camille, Yasuo, Rengar

Kayn, Vex, Camille, Yasuo, Rengar October 31, LoLdle 481: Rammus, Brand, Draven, Tryndamere, Ziggs

Rammus, Brand, Draven, Tryndamere, Ziggs October 30, LoLdle 480: Bel’Veth, Quinn, Irelia, Evelynn, Brand

Bel’Veth, Quinn, Irelia, Evelynn, Brand October 29, LoLdle 479: Tristana, Xin Zhao, Singed, Xerath, Galio

Tristana, Xin Zhao, Singed, Xerath, Galio October 28, LoLdle 478: Lillia, Janna, Rengar, Syndra, Akshan

Lillia, Janna, Rengar, Syndra, Akshan October 27, LoLdle 477: Rengar, Ryze, Veigar, Miss Fortune, Cassiopeia

Rengar, Ryze, Veigar, Miss Fortune, Cassiopeia October 26, LoLdle 476: Anivia, Blitzcrank, Riven, Nunu & Willump, Lillia

The LoLdle answers for its 495th edition will be published on November 14, 2023.