"Electrify": League of Legends LoLdle answers 493 (Sunday, November 12, 2023)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 493rd iteration are now available. It's crucial to remember various features of a champion, from their abilities and quotes to numerous skins. After completing all of the questions, players can share their achievements on social media platforms. That said, here is the quote for November 12's LoLdle:

"Electrify"

This article answers all five LoLdle questions for November 12, 2023.

Neeko, Jayce, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for 493rd edition (November 12, 2023)

The LoLdle solutions for the November 12 puzzles are as follows:

Classic: Neeko

Neeko Quote: Jayce

Jayce Ability: Aphelios, Bonus : R

Aphelios, : R Emoji: Lee Sin

Lee Sin Splash Art: Kayn, Bonus: Snow Moon Kayn

It should be easy to guess Neeko's name, as she is a popular mid-lane champion in League of Legends. Hailing from the region of the Ixtal, this fighter debuted in 2018. Today's quote should only take a few seconds to link to Jayce, an often-used unit in League of Legends.

Due to Aphelios's high pick rate in LoL, recognizing his R ability is unlikely to present a problem. Similarly, the emoji puzzle is pretty easy to solve, with Lee Sin being a prominent League of Legends champion. Lastly, Kayn's Snow Moon splash art is not expected to pose a challenge.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some previous LoLdle answers:

November 11, LoLdle 492: Vladimir, Swain, Zoe, Xayah, Nidalee

Vladimir, Swain, Zoe, Xayah, Nidalee November 10, LoLdle 491: Kha’Zix, Nocturne, Dr. Mundo, Sejuani, Hecarim

Kha’Zix, Nocturne, Dr. Mundo, Sejuani, Hecarim November 9, LoLdle 490: Nunu and Willump, Singed, Zac, Zilean, Jax

Nunu and Willump, Singed, Zac, Zilean, Jax November 8, LoLdle 489: Shaco, Lillia, Cho’Gath, Nocturne, Zoe

Shaco, Lillia, Cho’Gath, Nocturne, Zoe November 7, LoLdle 488: Kassadin, Orianna, Swain, Olaf, Rell

Kassadin, Orianna, Swain, Olaf, Rell November 6, LoLdle 487: Orianna, Veigar, Anivia, Yorick, Qiyana

Orianna, Veigar, Anivia, Yorick, Qiyana November 5, LoLdle 486: Morgana, Kassadin, Soraka, Graves, Elise

Morgana, Kassadin, Soraka, Graves, Elise November 4, LoLdle 485: Jayce, Alistar, Ahri, Poppy, Renekton

Jayce, Alistar, Ahri, Poppy, Renekton November 3, LoLdle 484: Xayah, Ekko, Nilah, Ezreal, Fiddlestick

Xayah, Ekko, Nilah, Ezreal, Fiddlestick November 2, LoLdle 483: Lulu, Kennen, Kai'Sa, Elise, Fizz

Lulu, Kennen, Kai'Sa, Elise, Fizz November 1, LoLdle 482: Kayn, Vex, Camille, Yasuo, Rengar

Kayn, Vex, Camille, Yasuo, Rengar October 31, LoLdle 481: Rammus, Brand, Draven, Tryndamere, Ziggs

Rammus, Brand, Draven, Tryndamere, Ziggs October 30, LoLdle 480: Bel’Veth, Quinn, Irelia, Evelynn, Brand

Bel’Veth, Quinn, Irelia, Evelynn, Brand October 29, LoLdle 479: Tristana, Xin Zhao, Singed, Xerath, Galio

Tristana, Xin Zhao, Singed, Xerath, Galio October 28, LoLdle 478: Lillia, Janna, Rengar, Syndra, Akshan

Lillia, Janna, Rengar, Syndra, Akshan October 27, LoLdle 477: Rengar, Ryze, Veigar, Miss Fortune, Cassiopeia

Rengar, Ryze, Veigar, Miss Fortune, Cassiopeia October 26, LoLdle 476: Anivia, Blitzcrank, Riven, Nunu & Willump, Lillia

The LoLdle answers for its 494th edition will be published on November 13, 2023.