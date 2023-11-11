"Electrify": League of Legends LoLdle answers 493 (Sunday, November 12, 2023)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 493rd iteration are now available. It's crucial to remember various features of a champion, from their abilities and quotes to numerous skins. After completing all of the questions, players can share their achievements on social media platforms. That said, here is the quote for November 12's LoLdle:
"Electrify"
This article answers all five LoLdle questions for November 12, 2023.
Neeko, Jayce, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for 493rd edition (November 12, 2023)
The LoLdle solutions for the November 12 puzzles are as follows:
- Classic: Neeko
- Quote: Jayce
- Ability: Aphelios, Bonus: R
- Emoji: Lee Sin
- Splash Art: Kayn, Bonus: Snow Moon Kayn
It should be easy to guess Neeko's name, as she is a popular mid-lane champion in League of Legends. Hailing from the region of the Ixtal, this fighter debuted in 2018. Today's quote should only take a few seconds to link to Jayce, an often-used unit in League of Legends.
Due to Aphelios's high pick rate in LoL, recognizing his R ability is unlikely to present a problem. Similarly, the emoji puzzle is pretty easy to solve, with Lee Sin being a prominent League of Legends champion. Lastly, Kayn's Snow Moon splash art is not expected to pose a challenge.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some previous LoLdle answers:
- November 11, LoLdle 492: Vladimir, Swain, Zoe, Xayah, Nidalee
- November 10, LoLdle 491: Kha’Zix, Nocturne, Dr. Mundo, Sejuani, Hecarim
- November 9, LoLdle 490: Nunu and Willump, Singed, Zac, Zilean, Jax
- November 8, LoLdle 489: Shaco, Lillia, Cho’Gath, Nocturne, Zoe
- November 7, LoLdle 488: Kassadin, Orianna, Swain, Olaf, Rell
- November 6, LoLdle 487: Orianna, Veigar, Anivia, Yorick, Qiyana
- November 5, LoLdle 486: Morgana, Kassadin, Soraka, Graves, Elise
- November 4, LoLdle 485: Jayce, Alistar, Ahri, Poppy, Renekton
- November 3, LoLdle 484: Xayah, Ekko, Nilah, Ezreal, Fiddlestick
- November 2, LoLdle 483:Lulu, Kennen, Kai'Sa, Elise, Fizz
- November 1, LoLdle 482: Kayn, Vex, Camille, Yasuo, Rengar
- October 31, LoLdle 481: Rammus, Brand, Draven, Tryndamere, Ziggs
- October 30, LoLdle 480: Bel’Veth, Quinn, Irelia, Evelynn, Brand
- October 29, LoLdle 479: Tristana, Xin Zhao, Singed, Xerath, Galio
- October 28, LoLdle 478: Lillia, Janna, Rengar, Syndra, Akshan
- October 27, LoLdle 477: Rengar, Ryze, Veigar, Miss Fortune, Cassiopeia
- October 26, LoLdle 476: Anivia, Blitzcrank, Riven, Nunu & Willump, Lillia
The LoLdle answers for its 494th edition will be published on November 13, 2023.