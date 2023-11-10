"What have the ravens brought me?": League of Legends LoLdle answers 492 (Saturday, November 11, 2023)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 492nd iteration are now available. It's crucial to remember every aspect of a champion, from their abilities and quotes to splash arts. After completing all of the puzzles, players can share their achievements on social media platforms. That said, here is the quote for today's LoLdle:
"What have the ravens brought me?"
This article answers all five LoLdle questions for November 11, 2023.
Vlad, Swain, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for 492nd edition (November 11, 2023)
The LoLdle solutions for the November 11 puzzles are as follows:
- Classic: Vladimir
- Quote: Swain
- Ability: Zoe, Bonus: E
- Emoji: Xayah
- Splash Art: Nidalee, Bonus: Dawnbringer Nidalee
It should be easy to guess Vladimir's name, as he is a popular champion in League of Legends. Hailing from the region of the Noxus, this duo debuted in 2010. Today's quote should only take a few seconds to link to Swain, an often-used unit in League of Legends.
Due to Zoe's high pick rate in LoL, recognizing her E ability is unlikely to present a problem. Similarly, the emoji puzzle is pretty easy to solve, with Xayah being a prominent League of Legends champion. Lastly, Nidalee's Dawnbringer splash art is not expected to pose a challenge.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some previous LoLdle answers:
- November 10, LoLdle 491: Kha’Zix, Nocturne, Dr. Mundo, Sejuani, Hecarim
- November 9, LoLdle 490: Nunu and Willump, Singed, Zac, Zilean, Jax
- November 8, LoLdle 489: Shaco, Lillia, Cho’Gath, Nocturne, Zoe
- November 7, LoLdle 488: Kassadin, Orianna, Swain, Olaf, Rell
- November 6, LoLdle 487: Orianna, Veigar, Anivia, Yorick, Qiyana
- November 5, LoLdle 486: Morgana, Kassadin, Soraka, Graves, Elise
- November 4, LoLdle 485: Jayce, Alistar, Ahri, Poppy, Renekton
- November 3, LoLdle 484: Xayah, Ekko, Nilah, Ezreal, Fiddlestick
- November 2, LoLdle 483:Lulu, Kennen, Kai'Sa, Elise, Fizz
- November 1, LoLdle 482: Kayn, Vex, Camille, Yasuo, Rengar
- October 31, LoLdle 481: Rammus, Brand, Draven, Tryndamere, Ziggs
- October 30, LoLdle 480: Bel’Veth, Quinn, Irelia, Evelynn, Brand
- October 29, LoLdle 479: Tristana, Xin Zhao, Singed, Xerath, Galio
- October 28, LoLdle 478: Lillia, Janna, Rengar, Syndra, Akshan
- October 27, LoLdle 477: Rengar, Ryze, Veigar, Miss Fortune, Cassiopeia
- October 26, LoLdle 476: Anivia, Blitzcrank, Riven, Nunu & Willump, Lillia
The LoLdle answers for its 493rd edition will be published on November 12, 2023.