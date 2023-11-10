"What have the ravens brought me?": League of Legends LoLdle answers 492 (Saturday, November 11, 2023)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 492nd iteration are now available. It's crucial to remember every aspect of a champion, from their abilities and quotes to splash arts. After completing all of the puzzles, players can share their achievements on social media platforms. That said, here is the quote for today's LoLdle:

"What have the ravens brought me?"

This article answers all five LoLdle questions for November 11, 2023.

Vlad, Swain, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for 492nd edition (November 11, 2023)

The LoLdle solutions for the November 11 puzzles are as follows:

Classic: Vladimir

Vladimir Quote: Swain

Swain Ability: Zoe, Bonus : E

Zoe, : E Emoji: Xayah

Xayah Splash Art: Nidalee, Bonus: Dawnbringer Nidalee

It should be easy to guess Vladimir's name, as he is a popular champion in League of Legends. Hailing from the region of the Noxus, this duo debuted in 2010. Today's quote should only take a few seconds to link to Swain, an often-used unit in League of Legends.

Due to Zoe's high pick rate in LoL, recognizing her E ability is unlikely to present a problem. Similarly, the emoji puzzle is pretty easy to solve, with Xayah being a prominent League of Legends champion. Lastly, Nidalee's Dawnbringer splash art is not expected to pose a challenge.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some previous LoLdle answers:

November 10, LoLdle 491: Kha’Zix, Nocturne, Dr. Mundo, Sejuani, Hecarim

Kha’Zix, Nocturne, Dr. Mundo, Sejuani, Hecarim November 9, LoLdle 490: Nunu and Willump, Singed, Zac, Zilean, Jax

Nunu and Willump, Singed, Zac, Zilean, Jax November 8, LoLdle 489: Shaco, Lillia, Cho’Gath, Nocturne, Zoe

Shaco, Lillia, Cho’Gath, Nocturne, Zoe November 7, LoLdle 488: Kassadin, Orianna, Swain, Olaf, Rell

Kassadin, Orianna, Swain, Olaf, Rell November 6, LoLdle 487: Orianna, Veigar, Anivia, Yorick, Qiyana

Orianna, Veigar, Anivia, Yorick, Qiyana November 5, LoLdle 486: Morgana, Kassadin, Soraka, Graves, Elise

Morgana, Kassadin, Soraka, Graves, Elise November 4, LoLdle 485: Jayce, Alistar, Ahri, Poppy, Renekton

Jayce, Alistar, Ahri, Poppy, Renekton November 3, LoLdle 484: Xayah, Ekko, Nilah, Ezreal, Fiddlestick

Xayah, Ekko, Nilah, Ezreal, Fiddlestick November 2, LoLdle 483: Lulu, Kennen, Kai'Sa, Elise, Fizz

Lulu, Kennen, Kai'Sa, Elise, Fizz November 1, LoLdle 482: Kayn, Vex, Camille, Yasuo, Rengar

Kayn, Vex, Camille, Yasuo, Rengar October 31, LoLdle 481: Rammus, Brand, Draven, Tryndamere, Ziggs

Rammus, Brand, Draven, Tryndamere, Ziggs October 30, LoLdle 480: Bel’Veth, Quinn, Irelia, Evelynn, Brand

Bel’Veth, Quinn, Irelia, Evelynn, Brand October 29, LoLdle 479: Tristana, Xin Zhao, Singed, Xerath, Galio

Tristana, Xin Zhao, Singed, Xerath, Galio October 28, LoLdle 478: Lillia, Janna, Rengar, Syndra, Akshan

Lillia, Janna, Rengar, Syndra, Akshan October 27, LoLdle 477: Rengar, Ryze, Veigar, Miss Fortune, Cassiopeia

Rengar, Ryze, Veigar, Miss Fortune, Cassiopeia October 26, LoLdle 476: Anivia, Blitzcrank, Riven, Nunu & Willump, Lillia

The LoLdle answers for its 493rd edition will be published on November 12, 2023.