"Do I scare you, summoner?": League of Legends LoLdle answers 491 (Friday, November 10, 2023)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 491st iteration are now available. To solve the questions released in this title on November 10, memorizing all LoL champions' abilities, quotes, icons, skins, and more is important. After solving this game's puzzles, players can share their results on social media platforms.
Here is the quote for today's LoLdle:
"Do I scare you, summoner?"
This article answers all five LoLdle questions for November 10, 2023.
Kha’Zix, Nocturne, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for 491st edition (November 10, 2023)
The LoLdle solutions for the November 10 puzzles are as follows:
- Classic: Kha’Zix
- Quote: Nocturne
- Ability: Dr. Mundo, Bonus: Q
- Emoji: Sejuani
- Splash Art: Hecarim, Bonus: High Noon Hecarim
It should be easy to guess Kha’Zix's name, as he is a popular jungle champion in League of Legends. Hailing from the region of the Void, this duo debuted in the title back in 2012. Today's quote should only take a few seconds to link to Nocturne, an often-used jungle unit in League of Legends.
Due to Dr. Mundo's high pick rate in LoL, recognizing his Q ability is unlikely to present a problem. Similarly, the emoji puzzle is pretty easy to solve, with Sejuani being a prominent League of Legends champion. Lastly, Hecarim's High Noon art is not expected to pose a challenge.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some previous LoLdle answers:
- November 9, LoLdle 490: Nunu and Willump, Singed, Zac, Zilean, Jax
- November 8, LoLdle 489: Shaco, Lillia, Cho’Gath, Nocturne, Zoe
- November 7, LoLdle 488: Kassadin, Orianna, Swain, Olaf, Rell
- November 6, LoLdle 487: Orianna, Veigar, Anivia, Yorick, Qiyana
- November 5, LoLdle 486: Morgana, Kassadin, Soraka, Graves, Elise
- November 4, LoLdle 485: Jayce, Alistar, Ahri, Poppy, Renekton
- November 3, LoLdle 484: Xayah, Ekko, Nilah, Ezreal, Fiddlestick
- November 2, LoLdle 483:Lulu, Kennen, Kai'Sa, Elise, Fizz
- November 1, LoLdle 482: Kayn, Vex, Camille, Yasuo, Rengar
- October 31, LoLdle 481: Rammus, Brand, Draven, Tryndamere, Ziggs
- October 30, LoLdle 480: Bel’Veth, Quinn, Irelia, Evelynn, Brand
- October 29, LoLdle 479: Tristana, Xin Zhao, Singed, Xerath, Galio
- October 28, LoLdle 478: Lillia, Janna, Rengar, Syndra, Akshan
- October 27, LoLdle 477: Rengar, Ryze, Veigar, Miss Fortune, Cassiopeia
- October 26, LoLdle 476: Anivia, Blitzcrank, Riven, Nunu & Willump, Lillia
- October 25, LoLdle 475: Sett, Jarvan IV, Jayce, Fiora, Caitlyn
The LoLdle answers for its 492nd edition will be published on November 11, 2023.