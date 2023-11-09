"Do I scare you, summoner?": League of Legends LoLdle answers 491 (Friday, November 10, 2023)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 491st iteration are now available. To solve the questions released in this title on November 10, memorizing all LoL champions' abilities, quotes, icons, skins, and more is important. After solving this game's puzzles, players can share their results on social media platforms.

Here is the quote for today's LoLdle:

"Do I scare you, summoner?"

This article answers all five LoLdle questions for November 10, 2023.

Kha’Zix, Nocturne, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for 491st edition (November 10, 2023)

The LoLdle solutions for the November 10 puzzles are as follows:

Classic: Kha’Zix

Kha’Zix Quote: Nocturne

Nocturne Ability: Dr. Mundo, Bonus : Q

Dr. Mundo, : Q Emoji: Sejuani

Sejuani Splash Art: Hecarim, Bonus: High Noon Hecarim

It should be easy to guess Kha’Zix's name, as he is a popular jungle champion in League of Legends. Hailing from the region of the Void, this duo debuted in the title back in 2012. Today's quote should only take a few seconds to link to Nocturne, an often-used jungle unit in League of Legends.

Due to Dr. Mundo's high pick rate in LoL, recognizing his Q ability is unlikely to present a problem. Similarly, the emoji puzzle is pretty easy to solve, with Sejuani being a prominent League of Legends champion. Lastly, Hecarim's High Noon art is not expected to pose a challenge.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some previous LoLdle answers:

November 9, LoLdle 490: Nunu and Willump, Singed, Zac, Zilean, Jax

Nunu and Willump, Singed, Zac, Zilean, Jax November 8, LoLdle 489: Shaco, Lillia, Cho’Gath, Nocturne, Zoe

Shaco, Lillia, Cho’Gath, Nocturne, Zoe November 7, LoLdle 488: Kassadin, Orianna, Swain, Olaf, Rell

Kassadin, Orianna, Swain, Olaf, Rell November 6, LoLdle 487: Orianna, Veigar, Anivia, Yorick, Qiyana

Orianna, Veigar, Anivia, Yorick, Qiyana November 5, LoLdle 486: Morgana, Kassadin, Soraka, Graves, Elise

Morgana, Kassadin, Soraka, Graves, Elise November 4, LoLdle 485: Jayce, Alistar, Ahri, Poppy, Renekton

Jayce, Alistar, Ahri, Poppy, Renekton November 3, LoLdle 484: Xayah, Ekko, Nilah, Ezreal, Fiddlestick

Xayah, Ekko, Nilah, Ezreal, Fiddlestick November 2, LoLdle 483: Lulu, Kennen, Kai'Sa, Elise, Fizz

Lulu, Kennen, Kai'Sa, Elise, Fizz November 1, LoLdle 482: Kayn, Vex, Camille, Yasuo, Rengar

Kayn, Vex, Camille, Yasuo, Rengar October 31, LoLdle 481: Rammus, Brand, Draven, Tryndamere, Ziggs

Rammus, Brand, Draven, Tryndamere, Ziggs October 30, LoLdle 480: Bel’Veth, Quinn, Irelia, Evelynn, Brand

Bel’Veth, Quinn, Irelia, Evelynn, Brand October 29, LoLdle 479: Tristana, Xin Zhao, Singed, Xerath, Galio

Tristana, Xin Zhao, Singed, Xerath, Galio October 28, LoLdle 478: Lillia, Janna, Rengar, Syndra, Akshan

Lillia, Janna, Rengar, Syndra, Akshan October 27, LoLdle 477: Rengar, Ryze, Veigar, Miss Fortune, Cassiopeia

Rengar, Ryze, Veigar, Miss Fortune, Cassiopeia October 26, LoLdle 476: Anivia, Blitzcrank, Riven, Nunu & Willump, Lillia

Anivia, Blitzcrank, Riven, Nunu & Willump, Lillia October 25, LoLdle 475: Sett, Jarvan IV, Jayce, Fiora, Caitlyn

The LoLdle answers for its 492nd edition will be published on November 11, 2023.