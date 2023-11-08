"Mix, mix, swirl, mix": League of Legends LoLdle answers 490 (Thursday, November 9, 2023)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 490th iteration are now available. To solve the questions released in this title on November 9, memorizing all LoL champions' quotes, abilities, icons, skins, and more is crucial. After solving the puzzles this title presents, players can also share their results on social media platforms.
Here is the quote for today's LoLdle:
"Mix, mix, swirl, mix."
This article answers all five LoLdle questions for November 9, 2023.
Nunu & Willump, Singed, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for 490th edition (November 9, 2023)
The LoLdle solutions for the November 9 puzzles are as follows:
- Classic: Nunu and Willump
- Quote: Singed
- Ability: Zac, Bonus: W
- Emoji: Zilean
- Splash Art: Jax, Bonus: PAX Jax
It should be easy to guess Nunu and Willump's names, as they are popular jungle champions in League of Legends. Hailing from the region of Freljord, this duo debuted in that title back in 2009. Today's quote should only take a few seconds to link to Singed, an often-used unit in League of Legends.
Due to Zac's high pick rate in LoL, recognizing his W ability is unlikely to present a problem. Similarly, the emoji puzzle is pretty easy to solve, with Nocturne being a prominent League of Legends champion. Lastly, Zilean's PAX splash art is not expected to pose any challenges.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some previous LoLdle answers:
- November 8, LoLdle 489: Shaco, Lillia, Cho’Gath, Nocturne, Zoe
- November 7, LoLdle 488: Kassadin, Orianna, Swain, Olaf, Rell
- November 6, LoLdle 487: Orianna, Veigar, Anivia, Yorick, Qiyana
- November 5, LoLdle 486: Morgana, Kassadin, Soraka, Graves, Elise
- November 4, LoLdle 485: Jayce, Alistar, Ahri, Poppy, Renekton
- November 3, LoLdle 484: Xayah, Ekko, Nilah, Ezreal, Fiddlestick
- November 2, LoLdle 483:Lulu, Kennen, Kai'Sa, Elise, Fizz
- November 1, LoLdle 482: Kayn, Vex, Camille, Yasuo, Rengar
- October 31, LoLdle 481: Rammus, Brand, Draven, Tryndamere, Ziggs
- October 30, LoLdle 480: Bel’Veth, Quinn, Irelia, Evelynn, Brand
- October 29, LoLdle 479: Tristana, Xin Zhao, Singed, Xerath, Galio
- October 28, LoLdle 478: Lillia, Janna, Rengar, Syndra, Akshan
- October 27, LoLdle 477: Rengar, Ryze, Veigar, Miss Fortune, Cassiopeia
- October 26, LoLdle 476: Anivia, Blitzcrank, Riven, Nunu & Willump, Lillia
- October 25, LoLdle 475: Sett, Jarvan IV, Jayce, Fiora, Caitlyn
- October 24, LoLdle 474: Master Yi, Soraka, Tristana, Aphelios, Akali
- October 23, LoLdle 473: Jarvan IV, Ahri, Garen, Karthus, Pantheon
The LoLdle answers for its 491st edition will be published on November 10, 2023.