"Mix, mix, swirl, mix": League of Legends LoLdle answers 490 (Thursday, November 9, 2023)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 490th iteration are now available. To solve the questions released in this title on November 9, memorizing all LoL champions' quotes, abilities, icons, skins, and more is crucial. After solving the puzzles this title presents, players can also share their results on social media platforms.

Here is the quote for today's LoLdle:

"Mix, mix, swirl, mix."

This article answers all five LoLdle questions for November 9, 2023.

Nunu & Willump, Singed, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for 490th edition (November 9, 2023)

The LoLdle solutions for the November 9 puzzles are as follows:

Classic: Nunu and Willump

Nunu and Willump Quote: Singed

Singed Ability: Zac, Bonus : W

Zac, : W Emoji: Zilean

Zilean Splash Art: Jax, Bonus: PAX Jax

It should be easy to guess Nunu and Willump's names, as they are popular jungle champions in League of Legends. Hailing from the region of Freljord, this duo debuted in that title back in 2009. Today's quote should only take a few seconds to link to Singed, an often-used unit in League of Legends.

Due to Zac's high pick rate in LoL, recognizing his W ability is unlikely to present a problem. Similarly, the emoji puzzle is pretty easy to solve, with Nocturne being a prominent League of Legends champion. Lastly, Zilean's PAX splash art is not expected to pose any challenges.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some previous LoLdle answers:

November 8, LoLdle 489: Shaco, Lillia, Cho’Gath, Nocturne, Zoe

Shaco, Lillia, Cho’Gath, Nocturne, Zoe November 7, LoLdle 488: Kassadin, Orianna, Swain, Olaf, Rell

Kassadin, Orianna, Swain, Olaf, Rell November 6, LoLdle 487: Orianna, Veigar, Anivia, Yorick, Qiyana

Orianna, Veigar, Anivia, Yorick, Qiyana November 5, LoLdle 486: Morgana, Kassadin, Soraka, Graves, Elise

Morgana, Kassadin, Soraka, Graves, Elise November 4, LoLdle 485: Jayce, Alistar, Ahri, Poppy, Renekton

Jayce, Alistar, Ahri, Poppy, Renekton November 3, LoLdle 484: Xayah, Ekko, Nilah, Ezreal, Fiddlestick

Xayah, Ekko, Nilah, Ezreal, Fiddlestick November 2, LoLdle 483: Lulu, Kennen, Kai'Sa, Elise, Fizz

Lulu, Kennen, Kai'Sa, Elise, Fizz November 1, LoLdle 482: Kayn, Vex, Camille, Yasuo, Rengar

Kayn, Vex, Camille, Yasuo, Rengar October 31, LoLdle 481: Rammus, Brand, Draven, Tryndamere, Ziggs

Rammus, Brand, Draven, Tryndamere, Ziggs October 30, LoLdle 480: Bel’Veth, Quinn, Irelia, Evelynn, Brand

Bel’Veth, Quinn, Irelia, Evelynn, Brand October 29, LoLdle 479: Tristana, Xin Zhao, Singed, Xerath, Galio

Tristana, Xin Zhao, Singed, Xerath, Galio October 28, LoLdle 478: Lillia, Janna, Rengar, Syndra, Akshan

Lillia, Janna, Rengar, Syndra, Akshan October 27, LoLdle 477: Rengar, Ryze, Veigar, Miss Fortune, Cassiopeia

Rengar, Ryze, Veigar, Miss Fortune, Cassiopeia October 26, LoLdle 476: Anivia, Blitzcrank, Riven, Nunu & Willump, Lillia

Anivia, Blitzcrank, Riven, Nunu & Willump, Lillia October 25, LoLdle 475: Sett, Jarvan IV, Jayce, Fiora, Caitlyn

Sett, Jarvan IV, Jayce, Fiora, Caitlyn October 24, LoLdle 474: Master Yi, Soraka, Tristana, Aphelios, Akali

Master Yi, Soraka, Tristana, Aphelios, Akali October 23, LoLdle 473: Jarvan IV, Ahri, Garen, Karthus, Pantheon

The LoLdle answers for its 491st edition will be published on November 10, 2023.