"The garden is filled with burls": League of Legends LoLdle answers 489 (Wednesday, November 8, 2023)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 489th iteration are now available. To solve the questions released on November 8, it is quite crucial to memorize the quotes of each LoL champion, along with their abilities, skins, icons, and more. After adequately deciphering these puzzles, players can share their results on social media.

Here is the quote for today's LoLdle:

"The garden is filled with burls. The burls, with nightmares... Mother Tree, I’ll remind them how to dream."

This article answers all five LoLdle questions for November 8, 2023.

Shaco, Lillia, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for 489th edition (November 8, 2023)

The LoLdle solutions for the November 8 puzzles are as follows:

Classic: Shaco

Shaco Quote: Lillia

Lillia Ability: Cho’Gath, Bonus : R

Cho’Gath, : R Emoji: Nocturne

Nocturne Splash Art: Zoe, Bonus: Prestige Arcanist Zoe

It should be easy to guess Shaco's name, as he's a popular champion in League of Legends. Hailing from the region of Runeterra, this character debuted in LoL back in 2009. Today's quote should only take a few seconds to link to Lillia, an often-used jungle unit.

Due to Cho’Gath's high pick rate in LoL, recognizing his ability is unlikely to present a problem. Similarly, the emoji puzzle is pretty easy to solve, with Nocturne being a prominent League of Legends champion. Lastly, Zoe's Prestige Arcanist splash art is not expected to pose any challenges.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Expand Tweet

Here are some previous LoLdle answers:

November 7, LoLdle 488: Kassadin, Orianna, Swain, Olaf, Rell

Kassadin, Orianna, Swain, Olaf, Rell November 6, LoLdle 487: Orianna, Veigar, Anivia, Yorick, Qiyana

Orianna, Veigar, Anivia, Yorick, Qiyana November 5, LoLdle 486: Morgana, Kassadin, Soraka, Graves, Elise

Morgana, Kassadin, Soraka, Graves, Elise November 4, LoLdle 485: Jayce, Alistar, Ahri, Poppy, Renekton

Jayce, Alistar, Ahri, Poppy, Renekton November 3, LoLdle 484: Xayah, Ekko, Nilah, Ezreal, Fiddlestick

Xayah, Ekko, Nilah, Ezreal, Fiddlestick November 2, LoLdle 483: Lulu, Kennen, Kai'Sa, Elise, Fizz

Lulu, Kennen, Kai'Sa, Elise, Fizz November 1, LoLdle 482: Kayn, Vex, Camille, Yasuo, Rengar

Kayn, Vex, Camille, Yasuo, Rengar October 31, LoLdle 481: Rammus, Brand, Draven, Tryndamere, Ziggs

Rammus, Brand, Draven, Tryndamere, Ziggs October 30, LoLdle 480: Bel’Veth, Quinn, Irelia, Evelynn, Brand

Bel’Veth, Quinn, Irelia, Evelynn, Brand October 29, LoLdle 479: Tristana, Xin Zhao, Singed, Xerath, Galio

Tristana, Xin Zhao, Singed, Xerath, Galio October 28, LoLdle 478: Lillia, Janna, Rengar, Syndra, Akshan

Lillia, Janna, Rengar, Syndra, Akshan October 27, LoLdle 477: Rengar, Ryze, Veigar, Miss Fortune, Cassiopeia

Rengar, Ryze, Veigar, Miss Fortune, Cassiopeia October 26, LoLdle 476: Anivia, Blitzcrank, Riven, Nunu & Willump, Lillia

Anivia, Blitzcrank, Riven, Nunu & Willump, Lillia October 25, LoLdle 475: Sett, Jarvan IV, Jayce, Fiora, Caitlyn

Sett, Jarvan IV, Jayce, Fiora, Caitlyn October 24, LoLdle 474: Master Yi, Soraka, Tristana, Aphelios, Akali

Master Yi, Soraka, Tristana, Aphelios, Akali October 23, LoLdle 473: Jarvan IV, Ahri, Garen, Karthus, Pantheon

The LoLdle answers for its 490th edition will be published on November 9, 2023.