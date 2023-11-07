"The garden is filled with burls": League of Legends LoLdle answers 489 (Wednesday, November 8, 2023)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 489th iteration are now available. To solve the questions released on November 8, it is quite crucial to memorize the quotes of each LoL champion, along with their abilities, skins, icons, and more. After adequately deciphering these puzzles, players can share their results on social media.
Here is the quote for today's LoLdle:
"The garden is filled with burls. The burls, with nightmares... Mother Tree, I’ll remind them how to dream."
This article answers all five LoLdle questions for November 8, 2023.
Shaco, Lillia, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for 489th edition (November 8, 2023)
The LoLdle solutions for the November 8 puzzles are as follows:
- Classic: Shaco
- Quote: Lillia
- Ability: Cho’Gath, Bonus: R
- Emoji: Nocturne
- Splash Art: Zoe, Bonus: Prestige Arcanist Zoe
It should be easy to guess Shaco's name, as he's a popular champion in League of Legends. Hailing from the region of Runeterra, this character debuted in LoL back in 2009. Today's quote should only take a few seconds to link to Lillia, an often-used jungle unit.
Due to Cho’Gath's high pick rate in LoL, recognizing his ability is unlikely to present a problem. Similarly, the emoji puzzle is pretty easy to solve, with Nocturne being a prominent League of Legends champion. Lastly, Zoe's Prestige Arcanist splash art is not expected to pose any challenges.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some previous LoLdle answers:
- November 7, LoLdle 488: Kassadin, Orianna, Swain, Olaf, Rell
- November 6, LoLdle 487: Orianna, Veigar, Anivia, Yorick, Qiyana
- November 5, LoLdle 486: Morgana, Kassadin, Soraka, Graves, Elise
- November 4, LoLdle 485: Jayce, Alistar, Ahri, Poppy, Renekton
- November 3, LoLdle 484: Xayah, Ekko, Nilah, Ezreal, Fiddlestick
- November 2, LoLdle 483:Lulu, Kennen, Kai'Sa, Elise, Fizz
- November 1, LoLdle 482: Kayn, Vex, Camille, Yasuo, Rengar
- October 31, LoLdle 481: Rammus, Brand, Draven, Tryndamere, Ziggs
- October 30, LoLdle 480: Bel’Veth, Quinn, Irelia, Evelynn, Brand
- October 29, LoLdle 479: Tristana, Xin Zhao, Singed, Xerath, Galio
- October 28, LoLdle 478: Lillia, Janna, Rengar, Syndra, Akshan
- October 27, LoLdle 477: Rengar, Ryze, Veigar, Miss Fortune, Cassiopeia
- October 26, LoLdle 476: Anivia, Blitzcrank, Riven, Nunu & Willump, Lillia
- October 25, LoLdle 475: Sett, Jarvan IV, Jayce, Fiora, Caitlyn
- October 24, LoLdle 474: Master Yi, Soraka, Tristana, Aphelios, Akali
- October 23, LoLdle 473: Jarvan IV, Ahri, Garen, Karthus, Pantheon
The LoLdle answers for its 490th edition will be published on November 9, 2023.