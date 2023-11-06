"Time tick-ticks away": League of Legends LoLdle answers 488 (Tuesday, November 7, 2023)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 488th iteration are currently available. To solve November 7's puzzles, it is quite crucial to memorize the quotes of each LoL champion, along with their skins, abilities, icons, and more. Players who adequately decipher these puzzles can share their results on social media.
Here is the quote for today's LoLdle:
"Time tick-ticks away"
This article answers all five LoLdle questions for November 7, 2023.
Kassadin, Orianna, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for 488th edition (November 7, 2023)
The LoLdle solutions for the November 7 puzzles are as follows:
- Classic: Kassadin
- Quote: Orianna
- Ability: Swain, Bonus: R
- Emoji: Olaf
- Splash Art: Rell, Bonus: Default Rell
It should be easy to guess Kassadin's name, as he's a popular mid-lane champion in League of Legends. Hailing from the region of the Void, this character debuted in LoL back in 2009. Today's quote should only take a few seconds to link to Orianna, an often-used mage unit.
Due to Swain's high pick rate in LoL, recognizing his R ability is unlikely to present a problem. Similarly, the emoji puzzle is pretty easy to solve, with Olaf being a prominent League of Legends champion. Lastly, Rell's Default splash art is not expected to pose any challenges.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some previous LoLdle answers:
- November 6, LoLdle 487: Orianna, Veigar, Anivia, Yorick, Qiyana
- November 5, LoLdle 486: Morgana, Kassadin, Soraka, Graves, Elise
- November 4, LoLdle 485: Jayce, Alistar, Ahri, Poppy, Renekton
- November 3, LoLdle 484: Xayah, Ekko, Nilah, Ezreal, Fiddlestick
- November 2, LoLdle 483:Lulu, Kennen, Kai'Sa, Elise, Fizz
- November 1, LoLdle 482: Kayn, Vex, Camille, Yasuo, Rengar
- October 31, LoLdle 481: Rammus, Brand, Draven, Tryndamere, Ziggs
- October 30, LoLdle 480: Bel’Veth, Quinn, Irelia, Evelynn, Brand
- October 29, LoLdle 479: Tristana, Xin Zhao, Singed, Xerath, Galio
- October 28, LoLdle 478: Lillia, Janna, Rengar, Syndra, Akshan
- October 27, LoLdle 477: Rengar, Ryze, Veigar, Miss Fortune, Cassiopeia
- October 26, LoLdle 476: Anivia, Blitzcrank, Riven, Nunu & Willump, Lillia
- October 25, LoLdle 475: Sett, Jarvan IV, Jayce, Fiora, Caitlyn
- October 24, LoLdle 474: Master Yi, Soraka, Tristana, Aphelios, Akali
- October 23, LoLdle 473: Jarvan IV, Ahri, Garen, Karthus, Pantheon
- October 22, LoLdle 472: Dr. Mundo, Braum, Morgana, Tahm Kench, Yasuo
- October 21, LoLdle 471: Kayle, Corki, Seraphine, Tristana, Rakan
The LoLdle answers for its 489th edition will be published on November 8, 2023.