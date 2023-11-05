"It’s only a short way?": League of Legends LoLdle answers 487 (Monday, November 6, 2023)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 487th iteration are currently available. To solve November 6's puzzles, it is quite important to memorize the quotes of each League of Legends champion — along with their skins, abilities, and more. If you're good at answering this game's question, you can choose to share your results on social media.

Here is the quote for today's LoLdle:

"It’s only a short way? Is that a short joke?"

This article answers all five LoLdle questions for November 6, 2023.

Orianna, Veigar, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for 487th edition (November 6, 2023)

The LoLdle solutions for the November 6 puzzles are as follows:

Classic: Orianna

Orianna Quote: Veigar

Veigar Ability: Anivia, Bonus : W

Anivia, : W Emoji: Yorick

Yorick Splash Art: Qiyana, Bonus: Default Qiyana

It should be easy to guess Orianna's name, as she's a popular mid-lane champion in League of Legends. Hailing from the region of Zaun, this character debuted in LoL back in 2011. Today's quote should only take a few seconds to link to Veigar, an often-used mage unit.

Due to Anivia's high pick rate in LoL, recognizing her W ability is unlikely to be difficult. Similarly, the emoji puzzle is pretty easy to solve, with Yorick being a prominent League of Legends champion. Lastly, Qiyana's Default splash art is not expected to pose any challenge.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some previous LoLdle answers:

November 5, LoLdle 486: Morgana, Kassadin, Soraka, Graves, Elise

Morgana, Kassadin, Soraka, Graves, Elise November 4, LoLdle 485: Jayce, Alistar, Ahri, Poppy, Renekton

Jayce, Alistar, Ahri, Poppy, Renekton November 3, LoLdle 484: Xayah, Ekko, Nilah, Ezreal, Fiddlestick

Xayah, Ekko, Nilah, Ezreal, Fiddlestick November 2, LoLdle 483: Lulu, Kennen, Kai'Sa, Elise, Fizz

Lulu, Kennen, Kai'Sa, Elise, Fizz November 1, LoLdle 482: Kayn, Vex, Camille, Yasuo, Rengar

Kayn, Vex, Camille, Yasuo, Rengar October 31, LoLdle 481: Rammus, Brand, Draven, Tryndamere, Ziggs

Rammus, Brand, Draven, Tryndamere, Ziggs October 30, LoLdle 480: Bel’Veth, Quinn, Irelia, Evelynn, Brand

Bel’Veth, Quinn, Irelia, Evelynn, Brand October 29, LoLdle 479: Tristana, Xin Zhao, Singed, Xerath, Galio

Tristana, Xin Zhao, Singed, Xerath, Galio October 28, LoLdle 478: Lillia, Janna, Rengar, Syndra, Akshan

Lillia, Janna, Rengar, Syndra, Akshan October 27, LoLdle 477: Rengar, Ryze, Veigar, Miss Fortune, Cassiopeia

Rengar, Ryze, Veigar, Miss Fortune, Cassiopeia October 26, LoLdle 476: Anivia, Blitzcrank, Riven, Nunu & Willump, Lillia

Anivia, Blitzcrank, Riven, Nunu & Willump, Lillia October 25, LoLdle 475: Sett, Jarvan IV, Jayce, Fiora, Caitlyn

Sett, Jarvan IV, Jayce, Fiora, Caitlyn October 24, LoLdle 474: Master Yi, Soraka, Tristana, Aphelios, Akali

Master Yi, Soraka, Tristana, Aphelios, Akali October 23, LoLdle 473: Jarvan IV, Ahri, Garen, Karthus, Pantheon

Jarvan IV, Ahri, Garen, Karthus, Pantheon October 22, LoLdle 472: Dr. Mundo, Braum, Morgana, Tahm Kench, Yasuo

Dr. Mundo, Braum, Morgana, Tahm Kench, Yasuo October 21, LoLdle 471: Kayle, Corki, Seraphine, Tristana, Rakan

Kayle, Corki, Seraphine, Tristana, Rakan October 20, LoLdle 470: Taric, Udyr, Viktor, Skarner, Twisted Fate

Taric, Udyr, Viktor, Skarner, Twisted Fate October 19, LoLdle 469: Warwick, Teemo, Sett, Rumble, Yuumi

Warwick, Teemo, Sett, Rumble, Yuumi October 18, LoLdle 468: Zac, Pantheon, Lee Sin, Shyvana, Annie

The LoLdle answers for its 488th edition will be published on November 7, 2023.