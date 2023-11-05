"It’s only a short way?": League of Legends LoLdle answers 487 (Monday, November 6, 2023)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 487th iteration are currently available. To solve November 6's puzzles, it is quite important to memorize the quotes of each League of Legends champion — along with their skins, abilities, and more. If you're good at answering this game's question, you can choose to share your results on social media.
Here is the quote for today's LoLdle:
"It’s only a short way? Is that a short joke?"
This article answers all five LoLdle questions for November 6, 2023.
Orianna, Veigar, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for 487th edition (November 6, 2023)
The LoLdle solutions for the November 6 puzzles are as follows:
- Classic: Orianna
- Quote: Veigar
- Ability: Anivia, Bonus: W
- Emoji: Yorick
- Splash Art: Qiyana, Bonus: Default Qiyana
It should be easy to guess Orianna's name, as she's a popular mid-lane champion in League of Legends. Hailing from the region of Zaun, this character debuted in LoL back in 2011. Today's quote should only take a few seconds to link to Veigar, an often-used mage unit.
Due to Anivia's high pick rate in LoL, recognizing her W ability is unlikely to be difficult. Similarly, the emoji puzzle is pretty easy to solve, with Yorick being a prominent League of Legends champion. Lastly, Qiyana's Default splash art is not expected to pose any challenge.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some previous LoLdle answers:
- November 5, LoLdle 486: Morgana, Kassadin, Soraka, Graves, Elise
- November 4, LoLdle 485: Jayce, Alistar, Ahri, Poppy, Renekton
- November 3, LoLdle 484: Xayah, Ekko, Nilah, Ezreal, Fiddlestick
- November 2, LoLdle 483:Lulu, Kennen, Kai'Sa, Elise, Fizz
- November 1, LoLdle 482: Kayn, Vex, Camille, Yasuo, Rengar
- October 31, LoLdle 481: Rammus, Brand, Draven, Tryndamere, Ziggs
- October 30, LoLdle 480: Bel’Veth, Quinn, Irelia, Evelynn, Brand
- October 29, LoLdle 479: Tristana, Xin Zhao, Singed, Xerath, Galio
- October 28, LoLdle 478: Lillia, Janna, Rengar, Syndra, Akshan
- October 27, LoLdle 477: Rengar, Ryze, Veigar, Miss Fortune, Cassiopeia
- October 26, LoLdle 476: Anivia, Blitzcrank, Riven, Nunu & Willump, Lillia
- October 25, LoLdle 475: Sett, Jarvan IV, Jayce, Fiora, Caitlyn
- October 24, LoLdle 474: Master Yi, Soraka, Tristana, Aphelios, Akali
- October 23, LoLdle 473: Jarvan IV, Ahri, Garen, Karthus, Pantheon
- October 22, LoLdle 472: Dr. Mundo, Braum, Morgana, Tahm Kench, Yasuo
- October 21, LoLdle 471: Kayle, Corki, Seraphine, Tristana, Rakan
- October 20, LoLdle 470: Taric, Udyr, Viktor, Skarner, Twisted Fate
- October 19, LoLdle 469: Warwick, Teemo, Sett, Rumble, Yuumi
- October 18, LoLdle 468: Zac, Pantheon, Lee Sin, Shyvana, Annie
The LoLdle answers for its 488th edition will be published on November 7, 2023.