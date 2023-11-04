"I tried to silence my mother once": League of Legends LoLdle answers 486 (Sunday, November 5, 2023)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 486th iteration are currently available. To solve November 5's puzzles, it is quite crucial to memorize the quotes of each League of Legends character, along with their splash art, abilities, and more. Without further ado, here is the quote for today's LoLdle:
"I tried to silence my mother once. Boy, did I regret that."
This article answers all five LoLdle questions for November 5, 2023.
Morgana, Kassadin, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for 486th edition (November 5, 2023)
The LoLdle solutions for the November 5 puzzles are as follows:
- Classic: Morgana
- Quote: Kassadin
- Ability: Soraka, Bonus: Passive
- Emoji: Graves
- Splash Art: Elise, Bonus: Blood Moon Elise
It should be easy to guess Morgana's name, as she's a popular champion in League of Legends. Hailing from the region of Demacia, this character debuted in LoL back in 2009. Today's quote should only take a few seconds to link to Kassadin, an often-used champion.
Due to Soraka's high pick rate in LoL, recognizing her Passive ability is unlikely to be difficult. Similarly, the emoji puzzle is pretty easy to solve, with Graves being a prominent League of Legends champion. Lastly, Elise's Blood Moon splash art can pose a bit of a challenge.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some previous LoLdle answers:
- November 4, LoLdle 485: Jayce, Alistar, Ahri, Poppy, Renekton
- November 3, LoLdle 484: Xayah, Ekko, Nilah, Ezreal, Fiddlestick
- November 2, LoLdle 483:Lulu, Kennen, Kai'Sa, Elise, Fizz
- November 1, LoLdle 482: Kayn, Vex, Camille, Yasuo, Rengar
- October 31, LoLdle 481: Rammus, Brand, Draven, Tryndamere, Ziggs
- October 30, LoLdle 480: Bel’Veth, Quinn, Irelia, Evelynn, Brand
- October 29, LoLdle 479: Tristana, Xin Zhao, Singed, Xerath, Galio
- October 28, LoLdle 478: Lillia, Janna, Rengar, Syndra, Akshan
- October 27, LoLdle 477: Rengar, Ryze, Veigar, Miss Fortune, Cassiopeia
- October 26, LoLdle 476: Anivia, Blitzcrank, Riven, Nunu & Willump, Lillia
- October 25, LoLdle 475: Sett, Jarvan IV, Jayce, Fiora, Caitlyn
- October 24, LoLdle 474: Master Yi, Soraka, Tristana, Aphelios, Akali
- October 23, LoLdle 473: Jarvan IV, Ahri, Garen, Karthus, Pantheon
- October 22, LoLdle 472: Dr. Mundo, Braum, Morgana, Tahm Kench, Yasuo
- October 21, LoLdle 471: Kayle, Corki, Seraphine, Tristana, Rakan
- October 20, LoLdle 470: Taric, Udyr, Viktor, Skarner, Twisted Fate
- October 19, LoLdle 469: Warwick, Teemo, Sett, Rumble, Yuumi
- October 18, LoLdle 468: Zac, Pantheon, Lee Sin, Shyvana, Annie
The LoLdle answers for its 487th edition will be published on November 6, 2023.