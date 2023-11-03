"Stampede": League of Legends LoLdle answers 485 (Saturday, November 4, 2023)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 485th iteration are currently available. To solve November 4's puzzles, it is quite crucial to memorize the catchphrase of each League of Legends character, along with their abilities, splash art, and more. Without further ado, here is the quote puzzle for today's LoLdle: "Stampede."

This article answers all five LoLdle questions for November 4, 2023.

Jayce, Alistar, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for 485th edition (November 4, 2023)

The LoLdle solutions for the November 4 puzzles are as follows:

Classic: Jayce

Jayce Quote: Alistar

Alistar Ability: Ahri, Bonus : R

Ahri, : R Emoji: Poppy

Poppy Splash Art: Renekton, Bonus: Rune Wars Renekton

It should be easy to guess Jayce's name, as he's a popular mid-laner in League of Legends. Hailing from the region of Piltover, this character debuted in LoL back in 2012. Today's quote should only take a few seconds to link to Alistar, an often-used tank champion.

Due to Ahri's high pick rate in LoL, recognizing her R ability is unlikely to be difficult. Similarly, the emoji puzzle is pretty easy to solve, with Poppy being a prominent League of Legends champion. Lastly, Renekton's Rune Wars splash art can pose a bit of a challenge.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Expand Tweet

Here are some previous LoLdle answers:

November 3, LoLdle 484: Xayah, Ekko, Nilah, Ezreal, Fiddlestick

Xayah, Ekko, Nilah, Ezreal, Fiddlestick November 2, LoLdle 483: Lulu, Kennen, Kai'Sa, Elise, Fizz

Lulu, Kennen, Kai'Sa, Elise, Fizz November 1, LoLdle 482: Kayn, Vex, Camille, Yasuo, Rengar

Kayn, Vex, Camille, Yasuo, Rengar October 31, LoLdle 481: Rammus, Brand, Draven, Tryndamere, Ziggs

Rammus, Brand, Draven, Tryndamere, Ziggs October 30, LoLdle 480: Bel’Veth, Quinn, Irelia, Evelynn, Brand

Bel’Veth, Quinn, Irelia, Evelynn, Brand October 29, LoLdle 479: Tristana, Xin Zhao, Singed, Xerath, Galio

Tristana, Xin Zhao, Singed, Xerath, Galio October 28, LoLdle 478: Lillia, Janna, Rengar, Syndra, Akshan

Lillia, Janna, Rengar, Syndra, Akshan October 27, LoLdle 477: Rengar, Ryze, Veigar, Miss Fortune, Cassiopeia

Rengar, Ryze, Veigar, Miss Fortune, Cassiopeia October 26, LoLdle 476: Anivia, Blitzcrank, Riven, Nunu & Willump, Lillia

Anivia, Blitzcrank, Riven, Nunu & Willump, Lillia October 25, LoLdle 475: Sett, Jarvan IV, Jayce, Fiora, Caitlyn

Sett, Jarvan IV, Jayce, Fiora, Caitlyn October 24, LoLdle 474: Master Yi, Soraka, Tristana, Aphelios, Akali

Master Yi, Soraka, Tristana, Aphelios, Akali October 23, LoLdle 473: Jarvan IV, Ahri, Garen, Karthus, Pantheon

Jarvan IV, Ahri, Garen, Karthus, Pantheon October 22, LoLdle 472: Dr. Mundo, Braum, Morgana, Tahm Kench, Yasuo

Dr. Mundo, Braum, Morgana, Tahm Kench, Yasuo October 21, LoLdle 471: Kayle, Corki, Seraphine, Tristana, Rakan

Kayle, Corki, Seraphine, Tristana, Rakan October 20, LoLdle 470: Taric, Udyr, Viktor, Skarner, Twisted Fate

Taric, Udyr, Viktor, Skarner, Twisted Fate October 19, LoLdle 469: Warwick, Teemo, Sett, Rumble, Yuumi

Warwick, Teemo, Sett, Rumble, Yuumi October 18, LoLdle 468: Zac, Pantheon, Lee Sin, Shyvana, Annie

Zac, Pantheon, Lee Sin, Shyvana, Annie October 17, LoLdle 467: Jhin, Dr. Mundo, Zilean, Talon, Sylas

Jhin, Dr. Mundo, Zilean, Talon, Sylas October 16, LoLdle 466: Kennen, Annie, Jarvan IV, Akali, Renata Glasc

The LoLdle answers for its 486th edition will be published on November 5, 2023.