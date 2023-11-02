"I’ve seen your future, and it’s got broken bones": League of Legends LoLdle answers 484 (Friday, November 3, 2023)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 484th iteration are currently available. Essential to triumphing in this title's puzzles is memorizing the catchphrase of each League of Legends character — along with their abilities, splash art, and more. Without further ado, here is the quote riddle for the November 3 LoLdle:
"I’ve seen your future, and it’s got broken bones."
This article answers all five LoLdle questions for November 3, 2023.
Xayah, Ekko, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for 484th edition (November 3, 2023)
The LoLdle solutions for the November 3 puzzles are as follows:
- Classic: Xayah
- Quote: Ekko
- Ability: Nilah, Bonus: E
- Emoji: Ezreal
- Splash Art: Fiddlestick, Bonus: Praetorian Fiddlestick
It should be easy to guess Xayah's name, as she's a popular ADC in League of Legends. Hailing from the region of Ionia, this character debuted in LoL in 2017. Today's quote should only take a few seconds to link to Ekko, an often-used champion.
Due to Nilah's high pick rate in LoL, recognizing her E ability should not be too difficult. Similarly, the emoji puzzle is pretty easy to solve, with Ezreal being a prominent League of Legends champion. Lastly, Fiddlestick's Praetorian splash art can pose a bit of a challenge.
