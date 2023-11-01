"Yes, they make shurikens this small": League of Legends LoLdle answers 483 (Thursday, November 2, 2023)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 483rd edition are now available. To answer this title's questions, it's essential to have knowledge about each character's catchphrase and their depiction in League of Legends. If you want to boast about your scores in this title, you can do so on multiple social networking sites. That said, here's the LoLdle quote riddle for November 2, 2023:

"Yes, they make shurikens this small."

This article answers all five LoLdle questions for November 2, 2023.

Lulu, Kennen, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for 483rd edition (November 2, 2023)

The LoLdle solutions for the November 2 puzzles are as follows:

Classic: Lulu

Lulu Quote: Kennen

Kennen Ability: Kai'Sa, Bonus : R

Kai'Sa, : R Emoji: Elise

Elise Splash Art: Fizz, Bonus: Tundra Fizz

It should be easy to guess Lulu's name, as she's a popular champion in League of Legends. Hailing from the region of Bandle City, this character debuted in LoL in 2012. Today's quote should only take a few seconds to link to Kennen, an often-used champion.

Due to Kai'Sa's high pick rate in LoL, recognizing her R ability should not be too difficult. Similarly, the emoji puzzle is pretty easy to solve, with Elise being a prominent League of Legends champion. Lastly, Fizz's Tundra splash art is popular and shouldn't pose much of a challenge.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some previous LoLdle answers:

November 1, LoLdle 482: Kayn, Vex, Camille, Yasuo, Rengar

Kayn, Vex, Camille, Yasuo, Rengar October 31, LoLdle 481: Rammus, Brand, Draven, Tryndamere, Ziggs

Rammus, Brand, Draven, Tryndamere, Ziggs October 30, LoLdle 480: Bel’Veth, Quinn, Irelia, Evelynn, Brand

Bel’Veth, Quinn, Irelia, Evelynn, Brand October 29, LoLdle 479: Tristana, Xin Zhao, Singed, Xerath, Galio

Tristana, Xin Zhao, Singed, Xerath, Galio October 28, LoLdle 478: Lillia, Janna, Rengar, Syndra, Akshan

Lillia, Janna, Rengar, Syndra, Akshan October 27, LoLdle 477: Rengar, Ryze, Veigar, Miss Fortune, Cassiopeia

Rengar, Ryze, Veigar, Miss Fortune, Cassiopeia October 26, LoLdle 476: Anivia, Blitzcrank, Riven, Nunu & Willump, Lillia

Anivia, Blitzcrank, Riven, Nunu & Willump, Lillia October 25, LoLdle 475: Sett, Jarvan IV, Jayce, Fiora, Caitlyn

Sett, Jarvan IV, Jayce, Fiora, Caitlyn October 24, LoLdle 474: Master Yi, Soraka, Tristana, Aphelios, Akali

Master Yi, Soraka, Tristana, Aphelios, Akali October 23, LoLdle 473: Jarvan IV, Ahri, Garen, Karthus, Pantheon

Jarvan IV, Ahri, Garen, Karthus, Pantheon October 22, LoLdle 472: Dr. Mundo, Braum, Morgana, Tahm Kench, Yasuo

Dr. Mundo, Braum, Morgana, Tahm Kench, Yasuo October 21, LoLdle 471: Kayle, Corki, Seraphine, Tristana, Rakan

Kayle, Corki, Seraphine, Tristana, Rakan October 20, LoLdle 470: Taric, Udyr, Viktor, Skarner, Twisted Fate

Taric, Udyr, Viktor, Skarner, Twisted Fate October 19, LoLdle 469: Warwick, Teemo, Sett, Rumble, Yuumi

Warwick, Teemo, Sett, Rumble, Yuumi October 18, LoLdle 468: Zac, Pantheon, Lee Sin, Shyvana, Annie

Zac, Pantheon, Lee Sin, Shyvana, Annie October 17, LoLdle 467: Jhin, Dr. Mundo, Zilean, Talon, Sylas

Jhin, Dr. Mundo, Zilean, Talon, Sylas October 16, LoLdle 466: Kennen, Annie, Jarvan IV, Akali, Renata Glasc

The LoLdle answers for its 484th edition will be published on November 3, 2023.