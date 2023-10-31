"Shadow, can I get, like five minutes alone? ‘Kay, fine": League of Legends LoLdle answers 482 (Wednesday, November 1, 2023)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 482nd iteration are now available. If you want to solve all of its five questions, you must have knowledge of the quote related to every LoL character. along with their splash art. Moreover, you can share the results regarding your performance in this title on various social media platforms. That said, here's the LoLdle quote riddle for November 1, 2023:

"Shadow, can I get, like five minutes alone? ‘Kay, fine"

This article answers all five LoLdle questions for November 1, 2023.

Kayn, Vex, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for 482nd edition (November 1, 2023)

The LoLdle solutions for the November 1 puzzles are as follows:

Classic: Kayn

Kayn Quote: Vex

Vex Ability: Camille, Bonus : Passive

Camille, : Passive Emoji: Yasuo

Yasuo Splash Art: Rengar, Bonus: Sentinel Rengar

It should be easy to guess Kayn's name, as he's a popular champion in League of Legends. Hailing from the region of Ionia, this character debuted in 2017. Today's quote should only take a few seconds to link to Vex, an often-used champion.

Due to Camille's high pick rate in LoL, recognizing her Passive ability should not be too difficult. Similarly, the emoji puzzle is pretty easy to solve, with Yasuo being a prominent League of Legends champion. Lastly, Rengar's Sentinel splash art is a popular feature and shouldn't pose much of a challenge.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some previous LoLdle answers:

October 31, LoLdle 481: Rammus, Brand, Draven, Tryndamere, Ziggs

Rammus, Brand, Draven, Tryndamere, Ziggs October 30, LoLdle 480: Bel’Veth, Quinn, Irelia, Evelynn, Brand

Bel’Veth, Quinn, Irelia, Evelynn, Brand October 29, LoLdle 479: Tristana, Xin Zhao, Singed, Xerath, Galio

Tristana, Xin Zhao, Singed, Xerath, Galio October 28, LoLdle 478: Lillia, Janna, Rengar, Syndra, Akshan

Lillia, Janna, Rengar, Syndra, Akshan October 27, LoLdle 477: Rengar, Ryze, Veigar, Miss Fortune, Cassiopeia

Rengar, Ryze, Veigar, Miss Fortune, Cassiopeia October 26, LoLdle 476: Anivia, Blitzcrank, Riven, Nunu & Willump, Lillia

Anivia, Blitzcrank, Riven, Nunu & Willump, Lillia October 25, LoLdle 475: Sett, Jarvan IV, Jayce, Fiora, Caitlyn

Sett, Jarvan IV, Jayce, Fiora, Caitlyn October 24, LoLdle 474: Master Yi, Soraka, Tristana, Aphelios, Akali

Master Yi, Soraka, Tristana, Aphelios, Akali October 23, LoLdle 473: Jarvan IV, Ahri, Garen, Karthus, Pantheon

Jarvan IV, Ahri, Garen, Karthus, Pantheon October 22, LoLdle 472: Dr. Mundo, Braum, Morgana, Tahm Kench, Yasuo

Dr. Mundo, Braum, Morgana, Tahm Kench, Yasuo October 21, LoLdle 471: Kayle, Corki, Seraphine, Tristana, Rakan

Kayle, Corki, Seraphine, Tristana, Rakan October 20, LoLdle 470: Taric, Udyr, Viktor, Skarner, Twisted Fate

Taric, Udyr, Viktor, Skarner, Twisted Fate October 19, LoLdle 469: Warwick, Teemo, Sett, Rumble, Yuumi

Warwick, Teemo, Sett, Rumble, Yuumi October 18, LoLdle 468: Zac, Pantheon, Lee Sin, Shyvana, Annie

Zac, Pantheon, Lee Sin, Shyvana, Annie October 17, LoLdle 467: Jhin, Dr. Mundo, Zilean, Talon, Sylas

Jhin, Dr. Mundo, Zilean, Talon, Sylas October 16, LoLdle 466: Kennen, Annie, Jarvan IV, Akali, Renata Glasc

The LoLdle answers for its 483rd edition will be published on November 2, 2023.