"Some say the world will end in fire": League of Legends LoLdle answers 481 (Tuesday, October 31, 2023)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 481st iteration are now available. Players must solve five potentially confusing puzzles that require not just smarts but also a thorough knowledge of the distinctive quotes of every LoL character. Moreover, they can share their results on social media platforms.

That said, here's the LoLdle quote riddle for October 31, 2023:

"Some say the world will end in fire"

This article answers all five LoLdle questions for October 31, 2023.

Rammus, Brand, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for 481st edition (October 31, 2023)

The LoLdle solutions for the October 31 puzzles are as follows:

Classic: Rammus

Rammus Quote: Brand

Brand Ability: Draven, Bonus : Q

Draven, : Q Emoji: Tryndamere

Tryndamere Splash Art: Ziggs, Bonus: Odyssey Ziggs

It should be easy to guess Rammus's name, as he's a popular champion in League of Legends. Hailing from the region of Shurima, this character debuted in 2009. Today's quote should only take a few seconds to link to Brand, an often-used champion.

Due to Draven's high pick rate in LoL, recognizing his Q ability should not be too difficult. Similarly, the emoji puzzle is pretty easy to solve, with Tryndamere being a prominent LoL champion. Lastly, Ziggs's Odyssey splash art is a popular feature and shouldn't pose much of a challenge.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some previous LoLdle answers:

October 30, LoLdle 480: Bel’Veth, Quinn, Irelia, Evelynn, Brand

Bel’Veth, Quinn, Irelia, Evelynn, Brand October 29, LoLdle 479: Tristana, Xin Zhao, Singed, Xerath, Galio

Tristana, Xin Zhao, Singed, Xerath, Galio October 28, LoLdle 478: Lillia, Janna, Rengar, Syndra, Akshan

Lillia, Janna, Rengar, Syndra, Akshan October 27, LoLdle 477: Rengar, Ryze, Veigar, Miss Fortune, Cassiopeia

Rengar, Ryze, Veigar, Miss Fortune, Cassiopeia October 26, LoLdle 476: Anivia, Blitzcrank, Riven, Nunu & Willump, Lillia

Anivia, Blitzcrank, Riven, Nunu & Willump, Lillia October 25, LoLdle 475: Sett, Jarvan IV, Jayce, Fiora, Caitlyn

Sett, Jarvan IV, Jayce, Fiora, Caitlyn October 24, LoLdle 474: Master Yi, Soraka, Tristana, Aphelios, Akali

Master Yi, Soraka, Tristana, Aphelios, Akali October 23, LoLdle 473: Jarvan IV, Ahri, Garen, Karthus, Pantheon

Jarvan IV, Ahri, Garen, Karthus, Pantheon October 22, LoLdle 472: Dr. Mundo, Braum, Morgana, Tahm Kench, Yasuo

Dr. Mundo, Braum, Morgana, Tahm Kench, Yasuo October 21, LoLdle 471: Kayle, Corki, Seraphine, Tristana, Rakan

Kayle, Corki, Seraphine, Tristana, Rakan October 20, LoLdle 470: Taric, Udyr, Viktor, Skarner, Twisted Fate

Taric, Udyr, Viktor, Skarner, Twisted Fate October 19, LoLdle 469: Warwick, Teemo, Sett, Rumble, Yuumi

Warwick, Teemo, Sett, Rumble, Yuumi October 18, LoLdle 468: Zac, Pantheon, Lee Sin, Shyvana, Annie

Zac, Pantheon, Lee Sin, Shyvana, Annie October 17, LoLdle 467: Jhin, Dr. Mundo, Zilean, Talon, Sylas

Jhin, Dr. Mundo, Zilean, Talon, Sylas October 16, LoLdle 466: Kennen, Annie, Jarvan IV, Akali, Renata Glasc

Kennen, Annie, Jarvan IV, Akali, Renata Glasc October 15, LoLdle 465: Rumble, Kalista, Kha’Zixm, Braum, Aphelios

Rumble, Kalista, Kha’Zixm, Braum, Aphelios October 14, LoLdle 464: Zyra, Warwick, Yone, Lillia, Katarina

The LoLdle answers for its 482nd edition will be published on November 1, 2023.