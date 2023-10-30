"Some say the world will end in fire": League of Legends LoLdle answers 481 (Tuesday, October 31, 2023)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 481st iteration are now available. Players must solve five potentially confusing puzzles that require not just smarts but also a thorough knowledge of the distinctive quotes of every LoL character. Moreover, they can share their results on social media platforms.
That said, here's the LoLdle quote riddle for October 31, 2023:
"Some say the world will end in fire"
This article answers all five LoLdle questions for October 31, 2023.
Rammus, Brand, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for 481st edition (October 31, 2023)
The LoLdle solutions for the October 31 puzzles are as follows:
- Classic: Rammus
- Quote: Brand
- Ability: Draven, Bonus: Q
- Emoji: Tryndamere
- Splash Art: Ziggs, Bonus: Odyssey Ziggs
It should be easy to guess Rammus's name, as he's a popular champion in League of Legends. Hailing from the region of Shurima, this character debuted in 2009. Today's quote should only take a few seconds to link to Brand, an often-used champion.
Due to Draven's high pick rate in LoL, recognizing his Q ability should not be too difficult. Similarly, the emoji puzzle is pretty easy to solve, with Tryndamere being a prominent LoL champion. Lastly, Ziggs's Odyssey splash art is a popular feature and shouldn't pose much of a challenge.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some previous LoLdle answers:
- October 30, LoLdle 480: Bel’Veth, Quinn, Irelia, Evelynn, Brand
- October 29, LoLdle 479: Tristana, Xin Zhao, Singed, Xerath, Galio
- October 28, LoLdle 478: Lillia, Janna, Rengar, Syndra, Akshan
- October 27, LoLdle 477: Rengar, Ryze, Veigar, Miss Fortune, Cassiopeia
- October 26, LoLdle 476: Anivia, Blitzcrank, Riven, Nunu & Willump, Lillia
- October 25, LoLdle 475: Sett, Jarvan IV, Jayce, Fiora, Caitlyn
- October 24, LoLdle 474: Master Yi, Soraka, Tristana, Aphelios, Akali
- October 23, LoLdle 473: Jarvan IV, Ahri, Garen, Karthus, Pantheon
- October 22, LoLdle 472: Dr. Mundo, Braum, Morgana, Tahm Kench, Yasuo
- October 21, LoLdle 471: Kayle, Corki, Seraphine, Tristana, Rakan
- October 20, LoLdle 470: Taric, Udyr, Viktor, Skarner, Twisted Fate
- October 19, LoLdle 469: Warwick, Teemo, Sett, Rumble, Yuumi
- October 18, LoLdle 468: Zac, Pantheon, Lee Sin, Shyvana, Annie
- October 17, LoLdle 467: Jhin, Dr. Mundo, Zilean, Talon, Sylas
- October 16, LoLdle 466: Kennen, Annie, Jarvan IV, Akali, Renata Glasc
- October 15, LoLdle 465: Rumble, Kalista, Kha’Zixm, Braum, Aphelios
- October 14, LoLdle 464: Zyra, Warwick, Yone, Lillia, Katarina
The LoLdle answers for its 482nd edition will be published on November 1, 2023.