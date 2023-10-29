"Sometimes I swear that bird is just showing off": League of Legends LoLdle answers 480 (Monday, October 30, 2023)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 480th iteration are now available. Players must tackle five potentially confusing puzzles that require not just smarts but also comprehensive knowledge of the distinctive slogans of every LoL character. Moreover, they can share their triumphs on social media platforms.
That said, here's the LoLdle quote riddle for October 30, 2023:
"Sometimes I swear that bird is just showing off"
This article answers all five LoLdle questions for October 30, 2023.
Bel’Veth, Quinn, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for 480th edition (October 30, 2023)
The LoLdle solutions for the October 30 puzzles are as follows:
- Classic: Bel’Veth
- Quote: Quinn
- Ability: Irelia, Bonus: E
- Emoji: Evelynn
- Splash Art: Brand, Bonus: Arclight Brand
It should be easy to guess Bel’Veth's name, as she's a popular jungler in League of Legends. Hailing from the region of Void, this character debuted in 2022. Today's quote should only take a few seconds to link to Quinn, an often-used champion.
Due to Irelia's high pick rate in LoL, recognizing her E ability should not be too difficult, either. Similarly, the emoji puzzle is pretty easy to solve, with Evelynn being a prominent LoL champion. Lastly, Brand's Arclight splash art is a popular feature and shouldn't pose much of a challenge.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some previous LoLdle answers:
- October 29, LoLdle 479: Tristana, Xin Zhao, Singed, Xerath, Galio
- October 28, LoLdle 478: Lillia, Janna, Rengar, Syndra, Akshan
- October 27, LoLdle 477: Rengar, Ryze, Veigar, Miss Fortune, Cassiopeia
- October 26, LoLdle 476: Anivia, Blitzcrank, Riven, Nunu & Willump, Lillia
- October 25, LoLdle 475: Sett, Jarvan IV, Jayce, Fiora, Caitlyn
- October 24, LoLdle 474: Master Yi, Soraka, Tristana, Aphelios, Akali
- October 23, LoLdle 473: Jarvan IV, Ahri, Garen, Karthus, Pantheon
- October 22, LoLdle 472: Dr. Mundo, Braum, Morgana, Tahm Kench, Yasuo
- October 21, LoLdle 471: Kayle, Corki, Seraphine, Tristana, Rakan
- October 20, LoLdle 470: Taric, Udyr, Viktor, Skarner, Twisted Fate
- October 19, LoLdle 469: Warwick, Teemo, Sett, Rumble, Yuumi
- October 18, LoLdle 468: Zac, Pantheon, Lee Sin, Shyvana, Annie
- October 17, LoLdle 467: Jhin, Dr. Mundo, Zilean, Talon, Sylas
- October 16, LoLdle 466: Kennen, Annie, Jarvan IV, Akali, Renata Glasc
- October 15, LoLdle 465: Rumble, Kalista, Kha’Zixm, Braum, Aphelios
- October 14, LoLdle 464: Zyra, Warwick, Yone, Lillia, Katarina
The LoLdle answers for its 481st edition will be published on October 31, 2023.