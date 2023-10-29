"Sometimes I swear that bird is just showing off": League of Legends LoLdle answers 480 (Monday, October 30, 2023)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 480th iteration are now available. Players must tackle five potentially confusing puzzles that require not just smarts but also comprehensive knowledge of the distinctive slogans of every LoL character. Moreover, they can share their triumphs on social media platforms.

That said, here's the LoLdle quote riddle for October 30, 2023:

"Sometimes I swear that bird is just showing off"

This article answers all five LoLdle questions for October 30, 2023.

Bel’Veth, Quinn, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for 480th edition (October 30, 2023)

The LoLdle solutions for the October 30 puzzles are as follows:

Classic: Bel’Veth

Bel’Veth Quote: Quinn

Quinn Ability: Irelia, Bonus : E

Irelia, : E Emoji: Evelynn

Evelynn Splash Art: Brand, Bonus: Arclight Brand

It should be easy to guess Bel’Veth's name, as she's a popular jungler in League of Legends. Hailing from the region of Void, this character debuted in 2022. Today's quote should only take a few seconds to link to Quinn, an often-used champion.

Due to Irelia's high pick rate in LoL, recognizing her E ability should not be too difficult, either. Similarly, the emoji puzzle is pretty easy to solve, with Evelynn being a prominent LoL champion. Lastly, Brand's Arclight splash art is a popular feature and shouldn't pose much of a challenge.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Expand Tweet

Here are some previous LoLdle answers:

October 29, LoLdle 479: Tristana, Xin Zhao, Singed, Xerath, Galio

Tristana, Xin Zhao, Singed, Xerath, Galio October 28, LoLdle 478: Lillia, Janna, Rengar, Syndra, Akshan

Lillia, Janna, Rengar, Syndra, Akshan October 27, LoLdle 477: Rengar, Ryze, Veigar, Miss Fortune, Cassiopeia

Rengar, Ryze, Veigar, Miss Fortune, Cassiopeia October 26, LoLdle 476: Anivia, Blitzcrank, Riven, Nunu & Willump, Lillia

Anivia, Blitzcrank, Riven, Nunu & Willump, Lillia October 25, LoLdle 475: Sett, Jarvan IV, Jayce, Fiora, Caitlyn

Sett, Jarvan IV, Jayce, Fiora, Caitlyn October 24, LoLdle 474: Master Yi, Soraka, Tristana, Aphelios, Akali

Master Yi, Soraka, Tristana, Aphelios, Akali October 23, LoLdle 473: Jarvan IV, Ahri, Garen, Karthus, Pantheon

Jarvan IV, Ahri, Garen, Karthus, Pantheon October 22, LoLdle 472: Dr. Mundo, Braum, Morgana, Tahm Kench, Yasuo

Dr. Mundo, Braum, Morgana, Tahm Kench, Yasuo October 21, LoLdle 471: Kayle, Corki, Seraphine, Tristana, Rakan

Kayle, Corki, Seraphine, Tristana, Rakan October 20, LoLdle 470: Taric, Udyr, Viktor, Skarner, Twisted Fate

Taric, Udyr, Viktor, Skarner, Twisted Fate October 19, LoLdle 469: Warwick, Teemo, Sett, Rumble, Yuumi

Warwick, Teemo, Sett, Rumble, Yuumi October 18, LoLdle 468: Zac, Pantheon, Lee Sin, Shyvana, Annie

Zac, Pantheon, Lee Sin, Shyvana, Annie October 17, LoLdle 467: Jhin, Dr. Mundo, Zilean, Talon, Sylas

Jhin, Dr. Mundo, Zilean, Talon, Sylas October 16, LoLdle 466: Kennen, Annie, Jarvan IV, Akali, Renata Glasc

Kennen, Annie, Jarvan IV, Akali, Renata Glasc October 15, LoLdle 465: Rumble, Kalista, Kha’Zixm, Braum, Aphelios

Rumble, Kalista, Kha’Zixm, Braum, Aphelios October 14, LoLdle 464: Zyra, Warwick, Yone, Lillia, Katarina

The LoLdle answers for its 481st edition will be published on October 31, 2023.