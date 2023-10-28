"To the arena": League of Legends LoLdle answers 479 (Sunday, October 29, 2023)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 479th iteration are now available. In this round, challengers will be confronted with five potentially confounding riddles that demand not only intellect but an intricate knowledge of each champion's personal catchphrases. Furthermore, winners can further flaunt their accomplishments across various popular online platforms.

That said, here's the LoLdle quote riddle for October 29, 2023:

"To the arena"

This article answers all five LoLdle questions for October 29, 2023.

Tristana, Xin Zhao, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for 479th edition (October 29, 2023)

The LoLdle solutions for the October 29 puzzles are as follows:

Classic: Tristana

Tristana Quote: Xin Zhao

Xin Zhao Ability: Singed, Bonus : Q

Singed, : Q Emoji: Xerath

Xerath Splash Art: Galio, Bonus: Hextech Galio

It should be easy to guess Tristana's name, as she's a popular marksman in League of Legends. Hailing from Bandle City, this character debuted in 2009. Today's quote should only take a few seconds to link to Xin Zhao, an often-used champion.

Due to Singed's high pick rate in LoL, recognizing his Q ability should not be too difficult either. Similarly, the emoji puzzle is pretty easy to solve, with Xerath being a prominent LoL champion. Lastly, Galio's Hextech splash art is a popular feature and shouldn't pose much of a challenge.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some previous LoLdle answers:

October 28, LoLdle 478: Lillia, Janna, Rengar, Syndra, Akshan

Lillia, Janna, Rengar, Syndra, Akshan October 27, LoLdle 477: Rengar, Ryze, Veigar, Miss Fortune, Cassiopeia

Rengar, Ryze, Veigar, Miss Fortune, Cassiopeia October 26, LoLdle 476: Anivia, Blitzcrank, Riven, Nunu & Willump, Lillia

Anivia, Blitzcrank, Riven, Nunu & Willump, Lillia October 25, LoLdle 475: Sett, Jarvan IV, Jayce, Fiora, Caitlyn

Sett, Jarvan IV, Jayce, Fiora, Caitlyn October 24, LoLdle 474: Master Yi, Soraka, Tristana, Aphelios, Akali

Master Yi, Soraka, Tristana, Aphelios, Akali October 23, LoLdle 473: Jarvan IV, Ahri, Garen, Karthus, Pantheon

Jarvan IV, Ahri, Garen, Karthus, Pantheon October 22, LoLdle 472: Dr. Mundo, Braum, Morgana, Tahm Kench, Yasuo

Dr. Mundo, Braum, Morgana, Tahm Kench, Yasuo October 21, LoLdle 471: Kayle, Corki, Seraphine, Tristana, Rakan

Kayle, Corki, Seraphine, Tristana, Rakan October 20, LoLdle 470: Taric, Udyr, Viktor, Skarner, Twisted Fate

Taric, Udyr, Viktor, Skarner, Twisted Fate October 19, LoLdle 469: Warwick, Teemo, Sett, Rumble, Yuumi

Warwick, Teemo, Sett, Rumble, Yuumi October 18, LoLdle 468: Zac, Pantheon, Lee Sin, Shyvana, Annie

Zac, Pantheon, Lee Sin, Shyvana, Annie October 17, LoLdle 467: Jhin, Dr. Mundo, Zilean, Talon, Sylas

Jhin, Dr. Mundo, Zilean, Talon, Sylas October 16, LoLdle 466: Kennen, Annie, Jarvan IV, Akali, Renata Glasc

Kennen, Annie, Jarvan IV, Akali, Renata Glasc October 15, LoLdle 465: Rumble, Kalista, Kha’Zixm, Braum, Aphelios

Rumble, Kalista, Kha’Zixm, Braum, Aphelios October 14, LoLdle 464: Zyra, Warwick, Yone, Lillia, Katarina

Zyra, Warwick, Yone, Lillia, Katarina October 13, LoLdle 463: Illaoi, Zeri, Yorick, Leona, Tristana

Illaoi, Zeri, Yorick, Leona, Tristana October 12, LoLdle 462: Evelynn, Nidalee, Maokai, Jarvan IV, Mordekaiser

Evelynn, Nidalee, Maokai, Jarvan IV, Mordekaiser October 11, LoLdle 461: Cho’Gath, Master Yi, Volibear, Camille, Shaco

Cho’Gath, Master Yi, Volibear, Camille, Shaco October 10, LoLdle 460: Aatrox, Jinx, Sejuani, Kennen, Tahm Kench

The LoLdle answers for its 480th edition will be published on October 30, 2023.