"To the arena": League of Legends LoLdle answers 479 (Sunday, October 29, 2023)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 479th iteration are now available. In this round, challengers will be confronted with five potentially confounding riddles that demand not only intellect but an intricate knowledge of each champion's personal catchphrases. Furthermore, winners can further flaunt their accomplishments across various popular online platforms.
That said, here's the LoLdle quote riddle for October 29, 2023:
"To the arena"
This article answers all five LoLdle questions for October 29, 2023.
Tristana, Xin Zhao, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for 479th edition (October 29, 2023)
The LoLdle solutions for the October 29 puzzles are as follows:
- Classic: Tristana
- Quote: Xin Zhao
- Ability: Singed, Bonus: Q
- Emoji: Xerath
- Splash Art: Galio, Bonus: Hextech Galio
It should be easy to guess Tristana's name, as she's a popular marksman in League of Legends. Hailing from Bandle City, this character debuted in 2009. Today's quote should only take a few seconds to link to Xin Zhao, an often-used champion.
Due to Singed's high pick rate in LoL, recognizing his Q ability should not be too difficult either. Similarly, the emoji puzzle is pretty easy to solve, with Xerath being a prominent LoL champion. Lastly, Galio's Hextech splash art is a popular feature and shouldn't pose much of a challenge.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some previous LoLdle answers:
- October 28, LoLdle 478: Lillia, Janna, Rengar, Syndra, Akshan
- October 27, LoLdle 477: Rengar, Ryze, Veigar, Miss Fortune, Cassiopeia
- October 26, LoLdle 476: Anivia, Blitzcrank, Riven, Nunu & Willump, Lillia
- October 25, LoLdle 475: Sett, Jarvan IV, Jayce, Fiora, Caitlyn
- October 24, LoLdle 474: Master Yi, Soraka, Tristana, Aphelios, Akali
- October 23, LoLdle 473: Jarvan IV, Ahri, Garen, Karthus, Pantheon
- October 22, LoLdle 472: Dr. Mundo, Braum, Morgana, Tahm Kench, Yasuo
- October 21, LoLdle 471: Kayle, Corki, Seraphine, Tristana, Rakan
- October 20, LoLdle 470: Taric, Udyr, Viktor, Skarner, Twisted Fate
- October 19, LoLdle 469: Warwick, Teemo, Sett, Rumble, Yuumi
- October 18, LoLdle 468: Zac, Pantheon, Lee Sin, Shyvana, Annie
- October 17, LoLdle 467: Jhin, Dr. Mundo, Zilean, Talon, Sylas
- October 16, LoLdle 466: Kennen, Annie, Jarvan IV, Akali, Renata Glasc
- October 15, LoLdle 465: Rumble, Kalista, Kha’Zixm, Braum, Aphelios
- October 14, LoLdle 464: Zyra, Warwick, Yone, Lillia, Katarina
- October 13, LoLdle 463: Illaoi, Zeri, Yorick, Leona, Tristana
- October 12, LoLdle 462: Evelynn, Nidalee, Maokai, Jarvan IV, Mordekaiser
- October 11, LoLdle 461: Cho’Gath, Master Yi, Volibear, Camille, Shaco
- October 10, LoLdle 460: Aatrox, Jinx, Sejuani, Kennen, Tahm Kench
The LoLdle answers for its 480th edition will be published on October 30, 2023.