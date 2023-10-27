"Upon the wind": League of Legends LoLdle answers 478 (Saturday, October 28, 2023)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 478th iteration are now available. This installment presents five perplexing challenges that require a sharp insight into the champions and their signature catchphrases. Additionally, players can proudly showcase their achievements on multiple social media platforms.
That said, here's the LoLdle quote riddle for October 28, 2023:
"Upon the wind"
This article answers all five LoLdle questions for October 28, 2023.
Lillia, Janna, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for 478th edition (October 28, 2023)
The LoLdle solutions for the October 28 puzzles are as follows:
- Classic: Lillia
- Quote: Janna
- Ability: Rengar, Bonus: Passive
- Emoji: Syndra
- Splash Art: Akshan, Bonus: Default Akshan
It should be easy to guess Lillia's name, as she's a popular champion in League of Legends. Hailing from Ionia, this character debuted in 2020. Today's quote should only take a few seconds to link to Janna, an often-used champion.
Due to Rengarr's high pick rate in LoL, recognizing his E ability should not be too difficult either. Similarly, the emoji puzzle is pretty easy to solve, with Syndra being a prominent LoL champion. Lastly, Akshan's Default splash art is a popular feature and shouldn't pose much of a challenge.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some previous LoLdle answers:
- October 27, LoLdle 477: Rengar, Ryze, Veigar, Miss Fortune, Cassiopeia
- October 26, LoLdle 476: Anivia, Blitzcrank, Riven, Nunu & Willump, Lillia
- October 25, LoLdle 475: Sett, Jarvan IV, Jayce, Fiora, Caitlyn
- October 24, LoLdle 474: Master Yi, Soraka, Tristana, Aphelios, Akali
- October 23, LoLdle 473: Jarvan IV, Ahri, Garen, Karthus, Pantheon
- October 22, LoLdle 472: Dr. Mundo, Braum, Morgana, Tahm Kench, Yasuo
- October 21, LoLdle 471: Kayle, Corki, Seraphine, Tristana, Rakan
- October 20, LoLdle 470: Taric, Udyr, Viktor, Skarner, Twisted Fate
- October 19, LoLdle 469: Warwick, Teemo, Sett, Rumble, Yuumi
- October 18, LoLdle 468: Zac, Pantheon, Lee Sin, Shyvana, Annie
- October 17, LoLdle 467: Jhin, Dr. Mundo, Zilean, Talon, Sylas
- October 16, LoLdle 466: Kennen, Annie, Jarvan IV, Akali, Renata Glasc
- October 15, LoLdle 465: Rumble, Kalista, Kha’Zixm, Braum, Aphelios
- October 14, LoLdle 464: Zyra, Warwick, Yone, Lillia, Katarina
- October 13, LoLdle 463: Illaoi, Zeri, Yorick, Leona, Tristana
- October 12, LoLdle 462: Evelynn, Nidalee, Maokai, Jarvan IV, Mordekaiser
- October 11, LoLdle 461: Cho’Gath, Master Yi, Volibear, Camille, Shaco
- October 10, LoLdle 460: Aatrox, Jinx, Sejuani, Kennen, Tahm Kench
The LoLdle answers for its 479th edition will be published on October 29, 2023.