"Upon the wind": League of Legends LoLdle answers 478 (Saturday, October 28, 2023)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 478th iteration are now available. This installment presents five perplexing challenges that require a sharp insight into the champions and their signature catchphrases. Additionally, players can proudly showcase their achievements on multiple social media platforms.

That said, here's the LoLdle quote riddle for October 28, 2023:

"Upon the wind"

This article answers all five LoLdle questions for October 28, 2023.

Lillia, Janna, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for 478th edition (October 28, 2023)

The LoLdle solutions for the October 28 puzzles are as follows:

Classic: Lillia

Lillia Quote: Janna

Janna Ability: Rengar, Bonus : Passive

Rengar, : Passive Emoji: Syndra

Syndra Splash Art: Akshan, Bonus: Default Akshan

It should be easy to guess Lillia's name, as she's a popular champion in League of Legends. Hailing from Ionia, this character debuted in 2020. Today's quote should only take a few seconds to link to Janna, an often-used champion.

Due to Rengarr's high pick rate in LoL, recognizing his E ability should not be too difficult either. Similarly, the emoji puzzle is pretty easy to solve, with Syndra being a prominent LoL champion. Lastly, Akshan's Default splash art is a popular feature and shouldn't pose much of a challenge.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some previous LoLdle answers:

October 27, LoLdle 477: Rengar, Ryze, Veigar, Miss Fortune, Cassiopeia

Rengar, Ryze, Veigar, Miss Fortune, Cassiopeia October 26, LoLdle 476: Anivia, Blitzcrank, Riven, Nunu & Willump, Lillia

Anivia, Blitzcrank, Riven, Nunu & Willump, Lillia October 25, LoLdle 475: Sett, Jarvan IV, Jayce, Fiora, Caitlyn

Sett, Jarvan IV, Jayce, Fiora, Caitlyn October 24, LoLdle 474: Master Yi, Soraka, Tristana, Aphelios, Akali

Master Yi, Soraka, Tristana, Aphelios, Akali October 23, LoLdle 473: Jarvan IV, Ahri, Garen, Karthus, Pantheon

Jarvan IV, Ahri, Garen, Karthus, Pantheon October 22, LoLdle 472: Dr. Mundo, Braum, Morgana, Tahm Kench, Yasuo

Dr. Mundo, Braum, Morgana, Tahm Kench, Yasuo October 21, LoLdle 471: Kayle, Corki, Seraphine, Tristana, Rakan

Kayle, Corki, Seraphine, Tristana, Rakan October 20, LoLdle 470: Taric, Udyr, Viktor, Skarner, Twisted Fate

Taric, Udyr, Viktor, Skarner, Twisted Fate October 19, LoLdle 469: Warwick, Teemo, Sett, Rumble, Yuumi

Warwick, Teemo, Sett, Rumble, Yuumi October 18, LoLdle 468: Zac, Pantheon, Lee Sin, Shyvana, Annie

Zac, Pantheon, Lee Sin, Shyvana, Annie October 17, LoLdle 467: Jhin, Dr. Mundo, Zilean, Talon, Sylas

Jhin, Dr. Mundo, Zilean, Talon, Sylas October 16, LoLdle 466: Kennen, Annie, Jarvan IV, Akali, Renata Glasc

Kennen, Annie, Jarvan IV, Akali, Renata Glasc October 15, LoLdle 465: Rumble, Kalista, Kha’Zixm, Braum, Aphelios

Rumble, Kalista, Kha’Zixm, Braum, Aphelios October 14, LoLdle 464: Zyra, Warwick, Yone, Lillia, Katarina

Zyra, Warwick, Yone, Lillia, Katarina October 13, LoLdle 463: Illaoi, Zeri, Yorick, Leona, Tristana

Illaoi, Zeri, Yorick, Leona, Tristana October 12, LoLdle 462: Evelynn, Nidalee, Maokai, Jarvan IV, Mordekaiser

Evelynn, Nidalee, Maokai, Jarvan IV, Mordekaiser October 11, LoLdle 461: Cho’Gath, Master Yi, Volibear, Camille, Shaco

Cho’Gath, Master Yi, Volibear, Camille, Shaco October 10, LoLdle 460: Aatrox, Jinx, Sejuani, Kennen, Tahm Kench

The LoLdle answers for its 479th edition will be published on October 29, 2023.