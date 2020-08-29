Antena View Free Fire APK: All you need to know

Like any other battle royale game, there is a ranked-based system prevalent in Free Fire, which makes it very competitive. And players desire to reach the topmost tier – Grandmaster — and play alongside the elite.

Sometimes, this desire to reach the pinnacle sees players use illicit applications to gain an unfair advantage over the competition. One such bland hack is the Antenna. In this article, we discuss the repercussions of using such hacks.

What is Antenna APK in Free Fire?

The Antenna APK is a modified version of the game client, which equates to hacking. It puts an antenna on each of the opponents, which lets the players identify enemies over large distances, thus tilting the odds in their favour in an unethical way.

Also read: Nie Ambro’s Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio and more

Is it legal?

There is no question of this being legal. According to the anti-hack FAQ present on the official Garena Free Fire website, any unauthorised third-party programs that are not developed by Garena, or using the modified version of the game client, are considered as cheating.

A snippet from the anti-hack FAQ (Picture Courtesy: ff.garena.com)

Advertisement

Hence the usage of this mod APK is 100% illegal and will lead to the permanent suspension of the account once the players are caught. Not only this, but Garena has also stated in the anti-hack FAQ that they will also ban the devices which are used for cheating.

A snippet from the anti-hack FAQ (Picture Courtesy: ff.garena.com)

Some of the websites and videos that supposedly provide players with this hack also claim that it has an anti-ban feature. However, this is not the case.

In the ban notice, which was published by Garena Free Fire on 22nd August on their social media handles and their YouTube channel, stated that they had banned a total of 11,04,258 players in the last two weeks. 21% of them were banned for using the Antenna.

Conclusion

The players should never download or use any mod applications since they will eventually lead to the account's ban/loss.