Anthem: 4 Reasons why Bioware's new action RPG could be the multiplayer game you need

Anthem is scheduled to release on 22nd February 2019.

A game that has received mixed reaction since the day it was revealed back at Microsoft's E3 2017 conference.

Well, it's obvious for people to be upset by the game, After all, Bioware focused its entire energy on making this game and totally killed Mass Effect Andromeda, the game that was supposed to revolutionize this generation of gaming, just like its predecessors did back in the day. But Alas! The opposite happened.

The greedy EA forced Bioware to make a multiplayer, service-based game which would earn them a lot of bucks.

To be honest, I was completely hopeless about this game from the beginning. The only thing that had my attention were its jaw-dropping visuals which I was also pretty sure that EA is gonna degrade them just before the launch (Andromeda's facial animations anyone?).

Anyways as more time, Bioware went on to be that transparent studio they were once known for which I and many fans alike took by surprise.

They started to show the game more often, doing long live streams to show different features the game offers which gave us a deeper insight about what the game is going to be, and how it is a little different from other shared world shooters like (you guessed it right) Destiny.

I'm gonna list 4 of those reasons which might (just might) make Anthem stand out from other multiplayer toxic games which just like me you people are scared to jump in.

#1 Our World, My Story

Bioware has been focusing on this phrase a lot.

They have been consistently trying to assure us that Anthem will feature a deep story and characters, just like we have been seen in the previous Bioware games.

The Catch? Well, all the story encounters take place inside the Fort Tarsis.

The common hub of the game where you interact with NPC's in first person mode without your weapons. Well, I could see how it would actually work out but when it comes to the bigger picture, I don't believe there will be life-changing decisions to be taken which will lead to multiple endings of the game because after all its a multiplayer game right?

As far as the game goes, I think the NPC's interaction will be there to give you more insight about the game, more lore to discover with which you might earn XP but that's it.

But if Bioware is actually planning to deliver a branching story elements then it would be interesting to see how they blend it with the dynamic multiplayer world.

