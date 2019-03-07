Anthem: Bioware addresses PS4 and other crash fixes

Anthem has recently been causing full system crashes on the PS4 and other devices recently. The issue was recognized by developers Bioware but some people were upset enough that they received a full refund from Sony because of the risk of bricking the console.

On a Twitch stream earlier today, lead developer Ben Irving of Bioware has mentioned that they are looking into the issue and discovered the source of the problem. Bioware has worked closely with Sony and they have found that there were no PS4s that were bricked, thankfully.

Fixes for the issue will be issued in a patch next week. Bioware has assured players that issues such as game freezes and this issue is not a cause for concern and players simply need to restart the PS4 console and there won't be any further problems.

Bioware has mentioned that if the system issues are still being caused and causing irreversible damage to the PS4, they can reach out to EA Support for help. Fingers crossed that that doesn't happen to anybody!

There was also an exploit that has caused the base weapon to do much higher damage than loot you find at later stages in the game. A Level 1 Defender Rifle does much more damage than a crafted Level 45 masterwork Ralner's Blaze rifle. Bioware will be addressing this exploit in their patch next week as well.

We can expect the next patch to hit on Monday, 12 March. For now, it's probably a good idea to avoid playing Anthem if you own it on the PS4 till the patch hits on Monday. Even though the issue is relatively "safe", players don't want to risk damaging their precious PS4s.

Anthem received many shortfalls during its release, but Bioware has been completely transparent with players and they keep working on fixing issues that disrupt or break the game.

