Antonio character in Free Fire: All you need to know

There is a wide variety of characters in Free Fire that players can choose from. These characters have become an essential part of the game, and each one has his/her own abilities.

Antonio is one of the most preferred characters in the game because of his ability called Gangster’s Spirit.

In this article, we talk about the Antonio character, his ability and how you can get him in Garena Free Fire.

All you need to know about the Antonio character in Free Fire

Antonio’s ability is the Gangster’s Spirit, which provides players with 10 extra HP when the round starts. There are 8 levels of the character. At the maximum level, users receive 35 extra HP when the round begins. If the players have the character at the maximum level, they will start a battle royale match with 235 HP.

There are costumes sets for each character, and Antonio is no exception. He has two sets that the players can avail – Antonio’s Suit and Gray Leather Jacket.

How to purchase Antonio in Free Fire

You would either have to use diamonds or coins to buy Antonio. You would have to spend around 499 diamonds or 8000 coins to get the character.

Follow the steps given below to purchase the character in Free Fire:

Step 1: Open the game and press the store icon present on the screen’s left side.

Pres on the shop icon

Step 2: When the store opens up, click on the character tab. The list of characters appears.

Step 3: Scroll down and find the Antonio character. Press the purchase button.

Click the purchase button

Step 4: A pop-up opens. You will then have to choose the currency to be used.

Step 5: The character will be sent to the loadout after a successful purchase