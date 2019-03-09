×
Apex Legend Leaks: All the details about Night mode and "community happy hour"

Anjan Mazumdar
CONTRIBUTOR
News
63   //    09 Mar 2019, 23:15 IST

Over 50 Million have tried their luck and skills in search of victory since the game was released on February 4th, this year. The game is doing quite well among the players. As the game is gaining its popularity, data miners are digging through to get some of the future plans of the team. Data miners dug into the codes in which they found two lines of code in the game file, which immediately sparked the rumors about the ranked play in the game, but a moderator on the official Apex legends subreddit has explained it as leftover codes from "Titanfall 2".

This is not the first time for the game that it has been dug by data miners, on February 21st "Gamingintel" claimed to find some of the Apex legends files which hint at some form of "League" system. Fans who were expecting a night mode in the game may just be getting their wish after all. After data miners dug into the games files, the code has been discovered for something that would resemble a ‘night mode’ - with code that scripts a changing of the time from day to night and vice versa. The newcomer just wants to follow its competitors PUBG and Fortnite, which already have included night mode in the games.

The players have already painted the King's Canyon, red during daytime since the game was released on 4th February. In addition to the night mode, a 'community happy hour' code has also been uncovered, however, it is unclear what this would involve upon release.

No such official confirmation about these additions has been declared. It's possible that they could be arriving with the start of Apex Legends Season 1, which is rumored to get underway at some point in March. This all is just mere speculation of course and there's no guarantee that these additions will be seen in the game.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest Gaming news.



